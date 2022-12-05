Christmas on Olde Jonesborough

Santa Mart will be at the Jonesborough Visitors Center, where children can shop for friends, family members and pets. Every item is priced at $1.

 Contributed

Christmas in Olde Jonesborough continues with Santa’s Christmas Village on Saturday at the Jonesborough Visitors Center and the International Storytelling Center.

The Jonesborough Visitors Center is located at 117 Boone St., and the International Storytelling Center is located at 116 W. Main St.

For more information on Christmas in Olde Jonesborough, call (423) 753-1010 or visit jbochristmas.com.