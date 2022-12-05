Christmas in Olde Jonesborough continues with Santa’s Christmas Village on Saturday at the Jonesborough Visitors Center and the International Storytelling Center.
The Jonesborough Visitors Center is located at 117 Boone St., and the International Storytelling Center is located at 116 W. Main St.
At the Jonesborough Visitors Center will be the popular Santa Mart, where children can shop for friends, family members and pets. Every item is priced at $1, and there will be gift wrap with the David Crockett High School Civinettes.
The Washington County/Jonesborough Library will set up a custom gift tag station. The Jonesborough Kiwanis Club will be handing out free popcorn. There will be two craft stations, one with the Tuesday Garden Club to make personalized Grinch masks, and the other will be with the Washington County FCE Home and 4-H Club with scratch-art ornaments. Attendees can make a custom spinning top at Frosty’s Top Shop hosted by the Daniel Boone High School Key Club and check out the “Make Your Own Trail Mix” station with Keep Jonesborough Beautiful. A photo booth is available with Buddy the Elf and Jovie too.
Located at the International Storytelling Center will be the Jonesborough Christmas Market. This will include local craft vendors and artists from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. outside on the plaza. Items will include homemade soaps, hand-knitted items, women’s clothing and accessories and woodworking. Free face painting will be located inside the lobby. Cookie decorating and ice-cold milk will be located upstairs, sponsored by Food City and Performance Food Service. Children can participate in making a ceramic craft provided by the McKinney Center, and a family-friendly holiday film will show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside the theater. No food or drink is allowed inside the theater.
Visit the Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum and tour their full restored and decorated rooms within the inn.
Historic Jonesborough hosts a monthlong series of holiday events and activities. Christmas in Olde Jonesborough will feature a different theme every Saturday until Dec. 17. Each Saturday will offer a variety of events from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., including visits with Santa, music, storytelling and extended holiday shopping hours in Tennessee’s oldest town. Santa will be on-site in his sleigh beside the Washington County Courthouse for pictures and visits with children. Bring letters to Santa, drop them off in the mailbox until Dec. 12 and receive a reply from the jolly old man himself. Free gift wrapping will be offered inside the International Storytelling Center during events on any purchases made in downtown Jonesborough.
For more information on Christmas in Olde Jonesborough, call (423) 753-1010 or visit jbochristmas.com.