Carter County Commission

The chiller on the heating and air conditioning system of the Carter County Detention Center was knocked out by the cold snap that struck the area at Christmas. The Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission was told the damage will be covered by the county's insurance carrier.

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — The chiller of the heating and air conditioning system at the Carter County Detention Center was destroyed by the Christmas cold wave.

Mayor Patty Woodby reported the damage to the Carter County Commission’s Budget Committee during its meeting on Monday evening. The good news for the county is that the county’s insurance will reimburse the loss, less the deductible.

