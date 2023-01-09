The chiller on the heating and air conditioning system of the Carter County Detention Center was knocked out by the cold snap that struck the area at Christmas. The Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission was told the damage will be covered by the county's insurance carrier.
Mayor Patty Woodby reported the damage to the Carter County Commission’s Budget Committee during its meeting on Monday evening. The good news for the county is that the county’s insurance will reimburse the loss, less the deductible.
Woodby told the committee that Nor-Well mechanical contractors of Elizabethton checked the system after it went down and found the damage. Nor-Well has the system working until the chiller can be replaced.
The committee received some good news from the Detention Center as well. Sheriff Mike Fraley said he will be meeting with federal officials this week on restarting the contract to house federal prisoners in the center.
Federal prisoners were removed during the fall because of a shortage in corrections officers at the facility. The number of corrections officers has been increasing since the County Commission approved an increase in pay for all Sheriff’s Office employees.
Fraley said he may have a proposal to submit to the commission for its next meeting. He said if federal prisoners are returned, they will be admitted in incremental stages of about 12 prisoners at a time so the new corrections officers can adjust to them.
In other matters, County Trustee Chad Lewis requested a replacement server and upgraded work station for the trustee’s office. The current equipment is on a schedule for replacement.
Budget Committee member Brad Johnson made the motion to recommend to the County Commission than not more that $11,000 be designated for the computer upgrade.
The committee also discussed the start of the cycle for the next county budget, which will be considered by the commission in June. The committee will start the process with a special called meeting set for Feb. 2.