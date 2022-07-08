ELIZABETHTON — A Thursday afternoon shooting death that took the life of Anthony Guy may have been the result of an argument over the spanking of a child, according to an arrest report filed by the Elizabethton Police Department.
Ryan D.Williams, 27, 1010 Oak St., was taken into custody by the police department when officers responded to the shooting. He has been charged with first degree murder. The police reported that the two men knew each other and that Williams’ girlfriend was Guy’s sister.
The police department was dispatched to the residence at 2:44 p.m. The first officer on the scene said he arrived to find a woman performing first aid to a man lying on the ground in front of the residence. He had been shot in the chest. The man was later identified as Guy. The officer also noticed a man standing nearby and asked him what happened. The man, identified as Williams, told the officer “we were arguing and I shot him”. Williams was then taken into custody and taken to the police department.
Upon arrival, Williams agreed to talk. According to the arrest warrant, Williams said the argument was about Williams spanking one of Guy’s children. Williams told the officers that he had borrowed a friend’s pistol 20 minutes before the argument because he thought Guy might seek retaliation for the spanking of his stepson. Williams told the officers he was in a vehicle, waiting to leave with his fiancé and children when Guy approached the vehicle and slapped him. The arrest report said Williams then pulled out the pistol and shot two times at Guy. Williams said he was sure he hit Guy both times.
Guy was transported to Sycamore Shoals Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.