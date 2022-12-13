ELIZABETHTON — For every day of the year, the Carter County Detention Center presents the world with a cold and austere entrance, as is true of every jail in the country. Most of the jail staff is behind thick glass and must use speakers to conduct discussions with people who come in the front door to conduct business. There are no smiles, for this is a place for people who are serving time after being found guilty to breaking the law.

But Tuesday the jail entrance presented a different face. The thick glass, the steel and concrete still presented a hard edge that reminded everyone in the building of the buildings purpose. But for this one day, the hardness had a softness brought about by the colors and images of Christmas. Santa Claus was there, sitting in a big chair with children on his lap, whispering their fondest desires. People were handing out cookies and fruit drinks to children who had come for the chance to talk directly to their daddy on a jail videophone.

