A volunteer offers toys to 9-year-old Dessie and 5-year-old Olivia as their mother Catherine Gillette talks with the girl's incarcerated father at the Carter County Detention Center on Tuesday. The TLC Kid's Christmas made it possible for the children of incarcerated inmates of the jail to have a phone and video visit with their parent on Tuesday.
ELIZABETHTON — For every day of the year, the Carter County Detention Center presents the world with a cold and austere entrance, as is true of every jail in the country. Most of the jail staff is behind thick glass and must use speakers to conduct discussions with people who come in the front door to conduct business. There are no smiles, for this is a place for people who are serving time after being found guilty to breaking the law.
But Tuesday the jail entrance presented a different face. The thick glass, the steel and concrete still presented a hard edge that reminded everyone in the building of the buildings purpose. But for this one day, the hardness had a softness brought about by the colors and images of Christmas. Santa Claus was there, sitting in a big chair with children on his lap, whispering their fondest desires. People were handing out cookies and fruit drinks to children who had come for the chance to talk directly to their daddy on a jail videophone.
This special occasion was the TLC Kids' Christmas, which returned to the jail this year after an 8-year absence. Using a lot of Christmas magic and a lot of hard-working volunteers and generous donors, the TLC Community Center, led by founder Angie Odom, not only transformed the entrance to the Carter County Detention Center, but also made it possible for many children to spend a few minutes with their fathers or mothers, who won’t be home for Christmas because they are serving their sentence. Not only do the children get this wonderful gift of speaking to their parent, but they are also given age-appropriate presents. They are also given a Gideon’s Bible.
Odom said her organization began connecting families with prisoners of the Carter County Jail about 20 years ago. She began listening to children at the community center who were unhappy because their parent was in jail and would not be home for Christmas. Odom was familiar with the jail and its staff because she had a women’s ministry there. She was able to convince the staff to hold a special day for the families to spend a few minutes together in a Christmas setting in the jail. That was at the old jail on the top floor of the Carter County Justice Center. That went on for about a dozen years before it was discontinued.
It is starting back this year, but Odom said circumstances have made it impossible to have the contact visits for the families. “The jail is short staffed at the moment and also there is still the problem of Covid,” Odom said. But the Jail has worked out an arrangement for the families to visit with incarcerated family members by the video phones.
It took a lot to bring it all together for Tuesday. There were many fundraisers and toy drop-offs to collect the new toys for the children. This included a fundraiser at Americano Steak House in Roan Mountain, a donation from the Carter County Car Club, and new toy drop-offs at Northeast Community Credit Union, Big John’s Closeouts, and the Dollar General Store in Stoney Creek. Chick-fil-A donated food to feed the volunteer and also the jail staff. The volunteers included Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.
The Elizabethton and Carter County School Systems also got into the Christmas spirit, offering approved excuses for students who went to talk to their parent in jail on Tuesday.
The jail staff also did a lot of work for the event. Assistant Jail Administrator Lt. Barbara Scalf said the staff had to coordinate all the phone visits so families and children were at the phones at the right times.
But as far as Catherine Gillette was concerned, it all ended in a wonderful moment for her two daughters: Dessie, who is 9, and Olivia, who is 5. It was a much-needed time for the girls. They will tell you their father has been in jail for exactly 8 months and 19 days. They keep up with the exact day of his incarceration and don’t have any hope that he will be home for Christmas. But there is a secret their mother is keeping from them. There is a chance he could get out next week, on the last day of school before Christmas break. She has not raised the hopes of the children because she knows there could be some unforeseen factor that could cause a delay in his release. It is better to give the girls a big and happy surprise than to lift their spirits now with the possibility of a crushing disappointment if he can’t be home for Christmas.
Their father’s incarceration is just one of the ordeals the girls have gone through recently. Gillette said the family has been homeless until last week. She said their homelessness ended when Appalachian Family Housing came through for them. Gillette said the joy of a new home was dashed by the death last weekend of her grandmother.
But the hardships were forgotten when the girls got the chance to see their father on the monitor and speak with him on the phone. Both girls told him they missed him and they loved him. They had big smiles, which only grew bigger when one of the volunteers came up to the girls and presented them with toys. The girls looked at their new things and then looked at their father and said “Thank you, daddy.”