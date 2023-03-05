ELIZABETHTON — Excavation has started on an expansion of the Snap-on Tools toolmaking facility in Elizabethton.

The expansion plans were approved by the Elizabethton Planning Commission on Jan. 5. The site plan approved at the time called for a 25,350-foot addition to the factory at 2195 State Line Road.

Reporter

John Thompson

