ELIZABETHTON — Excavation has started on an expansion of the Snap-on Tools toolmaking facility in Elizabethton.
The expansion plans were approved by the Elizabethton Planning Commission on Jan. 5. The site plan approved at the time called for a 25,350-foot addition to the factory at 2195 State Line Road.
The plan also called for a reconfigured parking lot, because the building would expand into a portion of the existing parking lot.
The January plans that were approved included a parking lot with 140 spaces, resulting in a net gain of 59 spaces. J.A. Street and Associates of Blountville is the general contractor on the construction project. Part of the expansion project is being built on 6 acres of land acquired by Snap-on a few years ago from neighboring Matheson Properties.
Elizabethton Planning Director Logan Engle said the approved plan will be going back to the Planning Commission in March because the company wants to modify the dimensions. The final dimensions were not available at press time.
The plant currently has 170,000 square feet and manufactures wrenches and ratchets. According to Carter County History, the plant opened in August 1974 as a 5,000-square-foot forge shop employing fewer than 20 workers and converting raw steel bars into forgings for wrenches. The plant would be expanded the following year to increase the floor space by 21,000 square feet and quadruple the workforce.
The company has expanded the size of the plant several times over the years. The largest expansion took place 1981, with a 73,000-square-foot addition.
The facility is headed by Jon Carley and is now the largest industrial employer in Carter County.