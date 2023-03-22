Legislation to add “In God We Trust” to Tennessee’s state seal has cleared its first hurdle.
The bill was approved unanimously in a floor vote of the state Senate on Monday. It is set to be heard next in the House State Government Committee.
State Sen. Rusty Crowe , R-Johnson City, and state Rep. John Holsclaw, R-Elizabethton, are sponsors of SB0420/HB0771, which asks Gov. Bill Lee to direct Secretary of State Tre Hargett to redesign the state seal to incorporate what has been designated by federal law as the national motto with the state’s existing motto: “Commerce and Agriculture.”
After the secretary of state has redesigned the state seal, the Tennessee General Assembly will be asked to pass a resolution to approve or disapprove the additional language.
“I’m not taking away any history or tradition associated with our seal,” Crowe told the Press in February. “I’m just adding to it.”
Crowe said the state seal of Tennessee “evokes the importance of agriculture to the state and the contribution of the Tennessee River to the commerce.” While updates have been made to its appearance over the years, the basic design of the seal has remained much the same since it was first created.
The last major change to the seal was adopted in 1987.
The state seal can trace its roots to Jonesborough, where a state historic marker near the town’s visitors center reads: “One quarter mile southwest on the main street of Jonesborough stood the silversmith shop of William and Matthew Atkinson, designers and engravers of the Great Seal of the State of Tennessee. Although authorized by the Tennessee Constitution of 1796, the seal was first used on April 24, 1902, by Archibald Roane, the second governor. Because of legislative failure to provide for a seal, the first governor, John Sevier, used personal seals during his first three terms.”
Press Senior Reporter
Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.
