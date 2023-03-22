state seal

State Sen. Rusty Crowe is sponsoring legislation to add “In God We Trust” to the state seal.

 ROBERT HOUK/Johnson City Press

Legislation to add “In God We Trust” to Tennessee’s state seal has cleared its first hurdle.

The bill was approved unanimously in a floor vote of the state Senate on Monday. It is set to be heard next in the House State Government Committee.

