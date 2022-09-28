The Johnson City Chamber of Commerce has finally sold its previous home at 603 E. Market St., which they inhabited from 1978 to 2020.
“A lot has evolved in Johnson City over the past four decades. Our employment growth has grown, our business community has grown, our population has changed immensely during that time,” said Chamber President/CEO Bob Cantler.
Cantler says the 2020 move was needed because the chamber required a larger meeting space and wanted to be more centrally located, both needs he said the organization’s new location at the historic Model Mill on West Walnut Street has met.
Despite the move going smoothly in 2020, the Chamber struggled to sell its old building due to its age, according to Cantler. Several contracts also fell through after issues with closing, like buyer financing.
The new owner, Jason Miller, had a contract on the building for months, waiting for the proper surveys, inspection and appraisals among other things to be completed before the purchase could be finalized.
Miller, the owner of Unbound Digital, a local family-owned business providing computer repair and networking services, purchased the building to relocate his business and provide room for growth.
With the sale of the building and funding available from donors and investors, the Chamber will now be able to secure its current location and purchase the space in the future.
Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.