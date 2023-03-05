2023-03-05_prog23_chamber

The Washington County/Johnson City/Jonesborough Chamber of Commerce is now located in the Model Mill on West Market Street between downtown Johnson City and East Tennessee State University.

The Washington County/Johnson City/Jonesborough Chamber of Commerce has certainly been busy in the last year.

In 2022 alone, the chamber added 113 new members, hosted 46 ribbon cuttings and launched a young professionals program that saw more than 230 people join in its first year. Chamber CEO Bob Cantler said the business organization entered 2022 with three main goals: improve communications, find ways to retain and attract 21- to 39-year-olds to the region and grow membership and services offered to members.

