Hundreds of people attended Saturday’s Ramp Festival in the community of Flag Pond to celebrate the local wild vegetable.
Sponsored by the Flag Pond Ruritan Club, the Ramp Festival has been held about 38 times. Each year, residents from across the mountains visit the site of the old Flag Pond school to enjoy music, festivities and, of course, the ramp.
Ramps are part of the allium genus, which includes other vegetables such as chives, garlic leeks, scallions and shallots, according to multiple cooking publications which have featured the Appalachian delicacy.
“It’s between an onion and garlic,” said Richard Waldrop, president of the Flag Pond Ruritan Club.
Waldrop joined the local Ruritan chapter when it first began in southern Unicoi County, which is also when the organization decided to launch the Ramp Festival.
Each year, the organization hosts the festival to raise funds for various local projects, such as assisting families following house fires and helping local students go to college. Some money has also gone to rescue missions in Mississippi and elsewhere, but Waldrop said most of the club’s money is used to help those in Flag Pond.
That’s why Rick Morris, a Flag Pond resident, participates each year in the festival. Morris spent the day selling fresh ramps. The club sold them by the bunch for $4 each.
Fresh ramps sold quickly Saturday, while other ramps were used to cook and serve festival guests.
Morris said he went through two large boxes of ramps within two hours.
The Ruritan Club spends about two to three weeks in advance of the festival preparing. This year, the club purchased ramps to use at the festival, but in the past, Waldrop said a group of volunteers would go into the mountains to forage for ramps.
The ramps are typically dug from the ground, cleaned and prepared for the festival. Due to the age of some of the members, Waldrop said they found it easier to purchase the ramps this year.
Several sponsors help provide funding for the annual event, including Craig Shelton, a local real estate agent. Shelton attended Saturday’s event with his family. He said he’s a longtime Unicoi County resident and has eaten ramps for years.
Local ramps are generally in season from mid-March through the end of April. Ramps, also known as spring onions and wild leeks, will soon disappear from the mountains.