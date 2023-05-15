Hundreds of people attended Saturday’s Ramp Festival in the community of Flag Pond to celebrate the local wild vegetable.

Sponsored by the Flag Pond Ruritan Club, the Ramp Festival has been held about 38 times. Each year, residents from across the mountains visit the site of the old Flag Pond school to enjoy music, festivities and, of course, the ramp.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you