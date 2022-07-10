ELIZABETHTON — Investigators with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office are seeking assistance from the public in identifying the person who severely vandalized a house near the Broad Street Extension.
Deputies received a report last week of a house at 211 Lincoln Drive that had been badly damaged in mid to late June. When the investigators entered the home, they found extensive damage, including broken walls, cabinets, furniture, doors and windows. They also found graffiti and numerous household items that had been destroyed, including some that the victims said were irreplaceable family heirlooms.
Investigators are asking that anyone with information on the identities of the person or people who damaged the home to call 423-543-2324.