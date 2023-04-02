Carter County Sheriff's Department

William Hitchcock

 CCSD

ELIZABETHTON – The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that was discovered Saturday afternoon in Stoney Creek. The office is seeking help from the public in the invesgtigation.

Shortly before 2 p.m. on April 1, deputies responded to a residence at 131 Old Stoney Creek Road after a 911 caller reported finding a deceased person outside the residence. When officers arrived on the scene they found the body of a man, later identified as 63-year-old William “Bill” Hitchcock Jr., who lived at the residence.

