ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday that a 20-year-old man has been charged with murder in the the overdose death of a 16-year-old in December.
Deputies arrested Jessie Calvin Felts II, 20, 306 1/2 W. H St. on Wednesday afternoon on an indictment charging him with second-degree murder and the sale of Schedule II drugs.
Sheriff Mike Fraley discussed the arrest in a press conference held in his office at noon on Thursday. He said the investigation leading to the charges against Felts began on Dec. 6, when officers responded to a call about a 16-year-old who had been found unresponsive by a family member. Deputies arrived and found the juvenile had died at the home of an apparent drug overdose. The deputies found what appeared to be prescription opioid medication at the scene. An autopsy later revealed the death was due to fentanyl intoxication. The prescription opioid drugs were determined to be counterfeit, actually containing fentanyl instead of the opioid prescription they appeared to be.
“This has been a very extensive investigation using traditional methods as well as digital forensics,” Fraley said. “I would like to commend my officers for their dillgence and tireless efforts in investigating the death of this child.”
During the course of the investigation into the overdose death, Fraley said the person who sold the narcotics that led to the death of the 16-year-old was suspected to be Felts.
Fraley said during the press conference that “fentanyl is a growing proplem and we are going to do everything we can to slow it down.” He said the death of the juvenile touched his as a grandfather “and makes me want to work harder to slow it down…and to identify and prosecute those involved in drug trafficking. If you deal drugs, we will prosecute you. If you sell drugs to someone who overdoses, you will be held accountable for the consequences.
“I know nothing can lessen the pain of losing a child, but I hope this arrest brings some comfort to the family of this child in knowing the person responsible has been held accountable for his actions,” Fraley said.
Felts was arrested following a traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon, when an investigator observed Felts driving a vehicle. The investigator conducted a traffic stop to serve the indictment. During the traffic stop, deputies saw a plastic baggie containing pills in plain sight on the floorboard of the vehicle.
Drug agents determined the baggie contained more than 100 counterfeit opioid pills like the ones found at the scene of the overdose. Officers also located more than $800 in cash of various denominations in the car at the time of Felts’ arrest. Felts was additionally charged with possession of Schedule II drugs for resale in connection with the counterfeit opioid pills found in the vehicle at the time of his arrest.