Carter County Sheriff's Department

Jessie Calvin Felts II

 CCSO

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday that a 20-year-old man has been charged with murder in the the overdose death of a 16-year-old in December.

Deputies arrested Jessie Calvin Felts II, 20, 306 1/2 W. H St. on Wednesday afternoon on an indictment charging him with second-degree murder and the sale of Schedule II drugs.

