Carter County Sheriff's Department

Marlie Snyder has been located

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff's Department reports that Snyder has been found safe.

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing teen.

The department said that 15-year-old Marlie Elisabeth Snyder was reported missing late Monday night by family members. Investigators from the sheriff’s department are working to find her.

Snyder is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall. Anyone with information about her location is asked to call the department’s investigators at 423-543-2324.

