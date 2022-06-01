ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff's Department reports that Snyder has been found safe.
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing teen.
The department said that 15-year-old Marlie Elisabeth Snyder was reported missing late Monday night by family members. Investigators from the sheriff’s department are working to find her.
Snyder is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall. Anyone with information about her location is asked to call the department’s investigators at 423-543-2324.