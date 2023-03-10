ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man who was suspect in a March 7 incident that involved firing a weapon and sealing a vehicle at gunpoint.
Zachary Ryan Bratton, 20, Weaver Hill Road, was arrested Wednesday night on a warrant charging him with aggravated domestic assault, vandalism and auto theft. The charges against Bratton stem from an investigation into an incident that occurred on the afternoon of March 7, when a caller to 911 reported a family member stole his vehicle at gunpoint after threatening him with a rifle.
When officers arrived on the scene, they spoke with the 911 caller, who reported he was was working outside his home when his step son, identified as Zachary Bratton, came outside and began loading items into the caller’s vehicle. The caller said Bratton had previously damaged the vehicle, so he had hidden the keys to keep him from taking the car again.
The man reported to deputies that he told Bratton that could not take the car, making Bratton angry. He said Bratton retrieved a rifle, fired a shot from it, and threatened to kill him. The man said he eventually gave Bratton the keys, and Bratton held him at gunpoint and forced him to go back inside his home. The man said Bratton then fled the residence, taking the rifle and the caller’s vehicle, a 2018 white Ford Fiesta.
Bratton turned himself in at the Carter County Detention Center around 10 p.m. Wednesday. Bratton is currently being held in the Carter County Detetion Center under a $50,000 bond.