Carter County Sheriff's Department

Zackary Ryan Bratton

 CCSD

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man who was suspect in a March 7 incident that involved firing a weapon and sealing a vehicle at gunpoint.

Zachary Ryan Bratton, 20, Weaver Hill Road, was arrested Wednesday night on a warrant charging him with aggravated domestic assault, vandalism and auto theft. The charges against Bratton stem from an investigation into an incident that occurred on the afternoon of March 7, when a caller to 911 reported a family member stole his vehicle at gunpoint after threatening him with a rifle.

