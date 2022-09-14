Carter County Sheriff's Department
Carter County Sheriff's Office

ELIZABETHTON — A vehicle pursuit that began in a Hampton school zone on Tuesday afternoon proceeded through Elizabethton, with speeds reported to be between 90 and 100 mph.

The vehicle was later stopped in Sullivan County by deputies of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department. The driver escaped the deputies, but a man and woman who were passengers in the vehicle were detained.

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

