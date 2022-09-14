ELIZABETHTON — A vehicle pursuit that began in a Hampton school zone on Tuesday afternoon proceeded through Elizabethton, with speeds reported to be between 90 and 100 mph.
The vehicle was later stopped in Sullivan County by deputies of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department. The driver escaped the deputies, but a man and woman who were passengers in the vehicle were detained.
The incident began when Carter County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Mike Carlock was performing school zone traffic enforcement on U.S. Highway 19E in front of Hampton High School. Carlock said he observed a white Chevrolet pickup truck traveling north on U.S. 19E that appeared to be exceeding the school zone's 20 mph speed limit.
Carlock said the truck continued going north and he followed and activated his emergency lights. He said the truck turned onto Church Street in Hampton and stopped. Carlock said there were three people in the truck, two men and a woman sitting in the middle. As Carlock reported the stop on his radio, he said the truck pulled away at a high rate of speed. He said the truck continued driving through Hampton and beside Hampton Elementary School before turning onto U.S. Highway 321. Carlock said the truck passed several vehicles on a double yellow line no passing zone.
The truck turned north on U.S. 19E and reached speeds of 90 to 100 mph in Valley Forge. It turned left across two oncoming lanes and Carlock said it nearly struck an oncoming vehicle. He said the truck continued on Coal Chute Road to Gap Creek Road, where it turned right, heading toward Elizabethton at speeds of 65 to 70 mph.
The vehicle then turned onto Mary Patton Highway, onto West G Street and other streets in the west side of Elizabethton and going past Elizabethton High School. The vehicle turned onto West Elk Avenue and Broad Street, reaching speeds of 80 mph, Carlock said. The pursuit was terminated and the truck continued into Sullivan County, where it was stopped after another pursuit in which the truck reportedly passed a stopped school bus.
Carter County officials said charges related to the pursuit are pending at this time. The driver also will face Sullivan County charges when apprehended.