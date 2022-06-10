ELIZABETHTON — A fatal Friday morning shooting in which a Carter County deputy killed a man said to be armed with a shotgun is being investigated by agents of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The names of the deceased man and the officer have not yet been released.
While TBI is continuing the investigation, Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said he has reviewed video and discussed the incident with witnesses. Lunceford said the deputy was “one-hundred percent justified in shooting the man. The man was advancing toward him and pointed a shotgun at the officer.”
Lunceford said the man did not respond to commands and the officer felt his life was in danger when he fired his weapon. Lunceford said the officer was not injured and there were no injures to other officers or civilians in the area. He said the man who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel.
Lunceford said the man had broken into an unoccupied house about a half mile from the site of the shooting. “He kicked in the door and ransacked the house.”
“It was an unfortunate circumstance,” Lunceford said.
The sheriff’s office said the deputy remains on active duty. The TBI began its investigation Friday morning at the request of 1st District Attorney General Ken Baldwin.
According to a TBI press release, “The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the district attorney general requesting TBI’s involvement.”