Board chairman announces resignation, urges consolidation
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Board of Education voted unanimously on Thursday to begin expanding daily attendance to 100% by mid-September if the number of active cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) remain in the yellow category as determined by federal health agencies.
Board member LaDonna Stout-Boone expressed the strongest opinions on the need to start back to full-time school attendance as possible. “Remote learning is a nightmare. Remote teaching is a nightmare,” Stout-Boone said.
The board ordered the schools to continue at 25% student attendance for the two weeks beginning on Aug. 24. The school system will then move to 50% attendance for two weeks if the COVID-19 levels remain in the yellow zone. That means students would be in school two days a week and participating in remote learning for the other days of the week.
After that, the students will attend school 100% of the time pending final approval by the board at its September meeting.
The motion also allows extracurricular sports to move forward.
Prior to the vote, the board heard from two concerned citizens. Chuck Babb, a teacher, said he was concerned his child had missed the most important fundamentals for literacy and reading during kindergarten. He said many children could be affected by missed classes throughout their academic careers.
Another citizen, Brent Jones, spoke out about the need to continue extracurricular sports, particularly football. He asked why Carter County was responding differently from neighboring counties, such as Washington County.
Jones asked about a letter of concern written by school board attorney John Banks.
The board asked Banks about the letter. Banks said it was written after a board meeting on Aug. 13. He said at that time the number of new COVID cases were spiking. He said the number of cases have leveled out since then, but lawyers are more cautious than the general public and he sounded his concerns.
At the end of the meeting, board Chairman Jerry Stout announced that he was stepping down from the board. He said he wished the board “the very best and thanked them for the cooperation and support they had shown.”
He concluded by telling them that the county’s tax base will no longer support 17 schools and that they must consider consolidation of schools.
“It has been an honor to work with you, Mr. Stout,” Assistant Director of Schools Peggy Campbell said.