Carter legislative breakfast

State Senator Rusty Crowe answers questions on Friday morning at the annual Carter County Legislative Breakfast.

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@sixriversmedia.com

ELIZABETHTON — The annual Carter County Legislative Breakfast presented by the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce has traditionally been a chance to talk about future legislative plans and inititiatives to help solve local problems, but the 2023 breakfast, which was held Friday morning at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton, was quite a bit different from tradition. A lot of the morning was spent talking about the cornucopia of recent funding coming to Carter County from the state that will fund several major projects in the near future.

Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby highlighted the difference with a PowerPoint slide presentation of the several projects. “Last year, I shared with you some major projects for Carter County that we were bringing to the drawing board. Today, I am pleased to tell you that those dreams have not only become a reality, they are fully funded and underway. Our students in Carter County will soon have more educational opportunities available to them than ever before through the Carter County Higher Educational Center. Woodby said this facility will allow students “to acquire job skills they need to build a life for themselves.”Woodby said this was made possible by a $40 million investment by the state of Tennessee “to build a brand new state-of-the-art facility on the property where the Workforce Development Complex sits. We received the largest investment (in the new state budget) for a new campus in the state.”

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

