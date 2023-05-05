ELIZABETHTON — The annual Carter County Legislative Breakfast presented by the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce has traditionally been a chance to talk about future legislative plans and inititiatives to help solve local problems, but the 2023 breakfast, which was held Friday morning at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton, was quite a bit different from tradition. A lot of the morning was spent talking about the cornucopia of recent funding coming to Carter County from the state that will fund several major projects in the near future.
Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby highlighted the difference with a PowerPoint slide presentation of the several projects. “Last year, I shared with you some major projects for Carter County that we were bringing to the drawing board. Today, I am pleased to tell you that those dreams have not only become a reality, they are fully funded and underway. Our students in Carter County will soon have more educational opportunities available to them than ever before through the Carter County Higher Educational Center. Woodby said this facility will allow students “to acquire job skills they need to build a life for themselves.”Woodby said this was made possible by a $40 million investment by the state of Tennessee “to build a brand new state-of-the-art facility on the property where the Workforce Development Complex sits. We received the largest investment (in the new state budget) for a new campus in the state.”
The second local project to receive a lot of state funding that Woodby discussed was the Tweetsie Trail Extension. Woodby said it was “one of our region’s largest infusions of state funds for outdoor recreation is coming to Carter County. This year Gov. Bill Lee and our Tennessee General Assembly allocated $6.3 million for the Tweetsie Trail Expansion and improvements for the Hampton Watershed Trail.
The third project included all the counties of the region. Woodby said “a road to recovery will son be available for those in our region who are battling addiction. The Northeast Tennessee Regional Recovery Center will serve our region from Mountain City to Morristown. This intensive, long-term addiction treatment program will be housed at Roan Mountain’s former prison work camp. This facility was made possible by an investment of $10.4 million by the communities of Northeast Tennessee.”
State Senator Rusty Crowe spoke about the difficulties experienced in Nashville during the past legislative session, “you know how crazy it has been up there — protests, demonstrations, and all kinds of controversy over guns and gender.” Crowe said it was enough to make him wish for the time he grew up in.
Despite those problems, Crowe had a very positive message for the audience: “Even with all that, our state is in great shape, it really is. We have a lot of work to do in education, still got a lot of work to do in health care.” Crowe listed some of the state’s top accomplishments: “We are number one in fiscal management, top three in lowest taxes per capita…we are number one in business climate…we are number one in election integrity.” Crowe concluded his remarks by staying: “we are in great shape, lets keep up what we are doing in Tennessee. Lets try to shine as a model for the nation.”
Elizabethton Mayor Curt Alexander continued the upbeat messages. “Everything is great in Elizabethton,” Alexander. “The worst calls I get are concerning the road in front of Pal’s (Sudden Service). They can’t get in and out of Pal’s. I know that means things are pretty good…when (the road) is done, you will be happy. It is going to be a nice addition and make it much easier to get through.”
Crowe followed up by saying the drug treatment facility will be an asset to the region. He said the judicial district judges, Stacy Street and Lisa Rice need to be thanked for all their work in making it happen. “The have worked day and night to get this.” He then said commented on all the new projects getting started in Carter County by saying: “I don’t think in my 33 years (in the Senate) I have seen this come in one year to any county.”
On the question of whether the Republican legislators would support Gov. Bill Lee’s call for the legislature to pass a red flag law to confiscate guns from people deemed by a court to be a danger to themselves or others. Senator Jon Lundberg, who once represented a portion of Carter County and still maintains close ties with the county, said “the short answer is ‘no’.” He said if the question was rephrased to ask if a person who had been diagnosed as mentally unstable should have a weapon? He said the answer is “no”. He said it will depend on what the red flag law says, but there is no consensus for a red flag law.
Crowe said there are laws already on the books that need to be enforced. He said people go to a mental hospital, they are put on a no-gun list. He said the Senate was concerned about due process to protect a person’s Second Amendment rights.