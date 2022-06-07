ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission’s Health and Welfare Committee was working late on Tuesday evening to finalize the list of proposals to receive funding from the county’s share of the federal American Rescue Plan.
The county received $10,953,291 from the act. The Health and Welfare Committee has compiled a list of proposed projects and, at press time, the committee was working to get the proposals within the funded amount.
The committee approved a motion to recommend that 281 county employees who worked through the COVID-19 pandemic receive a bonus from the funds. The amount the committee had approved was $4,000 per employee and also pay each employee’s Federal Insurance Contributions Act payment.
The committee also voted on each individual item on the list of proposals to be funded and only voted to remove one item. That was a proposal for a regional water treatment plant for the Blue Mountanya Resort that is being built on Watauga Lake. The plant is expected to cost $1,224,750.
Carter County Planning Director Chris Schuettler told the committee that he considered the funding to be a county funding of a private development. He said the county has not funded any private developments in the past 40 years. Mayor Patty Woodby added that there were unanswered questions about the proposal. The committee then voted unanimously against the water treatment plant.
One other project was not on the list, but County Commissioner Gary Bailey, who is chairman of the Landfill Committee, discussed the need to fund a new transfer station at the landfill at a cost that could amount to $3 million.
The committee voted unanimously to keep a new Carter County emergency communications system on the priority list. That system is projected to cost $3.7 million, which does not include the cost of a new antenna tower that would be needed.
The committee also voted unanimously to keep the SkyLine/Sky Best fiber-based internet project on the list, using $2.5 million in ARP funds, with $600,000 coming from the county’s general fund and an additional $100,000 from the Carter County School System.
Some projects have already been approved by the County Commission. This includes $300,000 for new fire department substations in Stoney Creek and Hampton, a total of $382,250 for a waterline extension for First Utility District into Dry Hollow, the administrative fee for First Tennessee Development District of $318,000, the purchase of the house at 300 N. Main St. for offices for the Carter County Planning Commission, and $19,387.60 for livestream equipment for the main courtroom of the Carter County Courthouse.
Other big projects the committee voted to keep on the list included: the proposed Friends of the Animal Shelter Spay and Neuter Facility at a cost of $655,000 and the Poga, Elk Mills Fire Department 30-foot-by-40-foot building and fire engine pumper at a cost of $467,492.