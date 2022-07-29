ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Election Commission will end its weeks of early voting in the county general election and state primary at noon today.
But there will be no time for the election commissioners and the office's staff workers to rest. As soon as the last ballot is cast and all the administrative work is completed at noon today, the staff will close up the office and head a few blocks west to Hathaway-Percy Funeral Home for the visitation and funeral of Millard Garland.
Garland died on July 24 at the age of 81. For 18 years, he had served as a Democrat member of the Election Commission. He was more than just a boss, according to Tracy Tanner-Harris, Carter County's administrator of elections. “He always volunteered when we needed something,” Tanner-Harris said. She said Garland always worked hard during elections, making sure all the county's polling places were operated efficiently and fairly.
Tanner-Harris remembered one election in which there were a lot of write-ins. After working all day, she said Garland remained with all the votes were counted. “He stayed until 3 a.m.” Tanner-Harris said.
Garland was always known as a hard and able worker, from the time he was a tough football player at Happy Valley High School and working at Raytheon Technologies during the Vietnam War, where his performance was considered so important he was awarded a deferment from the war. He then went to work for the Clinchfield Railroad, where he spent 37 years.
After retiring, Garland worked hard for his community. He was an active volunteer with the Carter County Democratic Party, passionately advocating for social matters.
Tanner-Harris remembered his efforts to help the less fortunate. Working with the Election Commission, he became aware of the prisoners of the Carter County Jail, who were known as trustys, who worked hard to make sure the elections were set up properly. He was concerned about the men during cold weather and took coats to the jail for them.
“He was a kind, caring man” said Susan Hathaway, an election worker during the early voting period. “He was the one who got me interested in elections and encouraged me to help out. He always went the extra mile for someone.”
Hathaway taught second and fourth grades at Hunter and Unaka schools. When she retired, heeding the encouragement of Garland, she came to work at the Election Commission. She has now worked there for about 10 years.
“He was my mentor,” Hathaway said.
