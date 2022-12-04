ELIZABETHTON — A Carter County woman was arrested Sunday afternoon and charged with murder after deputies from the Carter County Sheriff’s Department responded to a 911 call on a domestic disturbance.
Cynthia J. Ellis, 69, of Countryside Drive, was charged with first-degree murder. Deputies responded to a residence on Countryside Drive in the Siam community around 8 a.m. Sunday after a woman, later identified as Ellis, called 911 and reported she had shot someone.
When deputies arrived, they detained Ellis and secured the firearm so emergency medical personnel could respond to the home to treat a man who was found inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported from the scene to the Johnson City Medical Center but later died as a result of his injuries.
Investigators with the Carter County Sheriff’s Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation interviewed Ellis and learned she and the victim had been involved in a verbal argument when the shooting took place.
The identity of the victim is not being released at this time pending notification of family.
“I want to commend my officers for their work in quickly responding to this incident and taking Ms. Ellis into custody,” Carter County Sheriff Mike Fraley. “I also want to thank the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for their assistance on this case."