ELIZABETHTON — A Carter County woman was arrested Sunday afternoon and charged with murder after deputies from the Carter County Sheriff’s Department responded to a 911 call on a domestic disturbance.

Cynthia J. Ellis, 69, of Countryside Drive, was charged with first-degree murder. Deputies responded to a residence on Countryside Drive in the Siam community around 8 a.m. Sunday after a woman, later identified as Ellis, called 911 and reported she had shot someone.

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

