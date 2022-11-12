ELIZABETHTON — The annual Veterans Day Ceremony held by the Elizabethton/Carter County United Veterans Council is alternated between high schools in the county every year, and for 2022 the ceremony was held at Elizabethton High School.
The event, attended by the student body, was the first time the school’s new United States Navy National Defense Cadet Corps unit participated, forming the color guard and serving as guides and escorts for the service. The master of ceremonies for the event was retired Army 1st Sgt. David Batchelder, who is also the Veterans Service Officer for Carter County.
The guest speaker was Army Maj. Greg Tester, who reminded everyone of the sacrifices made by veterans for the nation’s freedom. Tester said those sacrifices should be remembered when politicians criticize the cost of providing care for the veterans who made those sacrifices.
There were numerous patriotic performances during the ceremony. The Elizabethton High School Advanced Ensemble Choir, led by director Deborah Gouge, gave exceptional presentations of “Who Are the Brave?” and the Men’s Ensemble was in top form for “Tell My Father.”
Air Force veteran Bill Kyte gave an emotional reading of the World War I poem “In Flanders Field,” and retired Marine Reserve veteran 1st Sgt. Patrick Johnson, who is also a captain with the Carter County Sheriff’s Department, recited the poem “Old Glory.”
Retired Marine 1st Sgt. Greg Wilcox presided over the presentation of the Missing Man table ceremony.
At the end of the ceremony, Batchelder, thanked the students for their attention and enthusiasm.