ELIZABETHTON — For the past few decades, Carter County has honored its veterans of the nation’s armed forces with two separate ceremonies on Veterans Day. That will once again be the case this Veterans Day. The first ceremony is presented by the Elizabethton/Carter County United Veterans Council and will be held at 9:30 a.m. at Elizabethton High School. The second ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Walk of Honor in Downtown Elizabethton and is presented by the Oversight Committee of the Veterans War Memorial and Veterans Walk of Honor.
The first ceremony by the United Veterans Council is always rotated between one of the four high schools of Carter County School System and Elizabethton High School of the Elizabethton City School System. The decision to hold the ceremony in a high school was to expose all high school students in the county and the city to the sacrifices that veterans have made and the importance of Veterans Day. By rotating the event to a different high school each year, it enables every high school student to observe the ceremony one time during their four years in high school.
This year’s observance will feature the highly respected Chorus and Ensembles of Elizabethton High School performing “The Star Spangled Banner”, the Men’s Ensemble performing “Tell My Father”, and the school’s Advanced Ensembles performing “Who Are the Brave”.
Also performing will be Marine veteran and Carter County Deputy Sheriff Sean Johnson reciting the poem “Old Glory” and Bill Kyte, Air Force veteran and member of American Legion Post 49 reciting “In Flanders Field”.
The main speaker will be Major Greg Tester, Army veteran and member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
The ceremony at the Veterans Walk of Honor will once again feature talented local singer Loretta Bowers signing a medley of patriotic songs and the national anthem. Bagpiper Jon Shell wil also present a patriotic medley of songs.
The main speaker will be First Sergeant Greg Wilcox, Marine veteran.
Elizabethton High School’s United States Navy National Defense Cadet Corps unit will once again raise up new military branch flags on the designated flag poles. The glags were donated by Sen. Rusty Crowe.
The event will once again be held on the Walk of Honor side of the downtown complex. Bill Carter Chairman of the Oversight Committee said it will be a chance to show the latest extension to the wall and the newly installed granite bricks bearing the names of Carter County veterans in the new section of wall.