Veterans Day

Scenes from last year's Veterans Day ceremony at the Veterans Walk of Honor, with singer Loretta Bowers performing. Bowers will once again present a medley of patriotic songs at Friday's ceremony.

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — For the past few decades, Carter County has honored its veterans of the nation’s armed forces with two separate ceremonies on Veterans Day. That will once again be the case this Veterans Day. The first ceremony is presented by the Elizabethton/Carter County United Veterans Council and will be held at 9:30 a.m. at Elizabethton High School. The second ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Walk of Honor in Downtown Elizabethton and is presented by the Oversight Committee of the Veterans War Memorial and Veterans Walk of Honor.

The first ceremony by the United Veterans Council is always rotated between one of the four high schools of Carter County School System and Elizabethton High School of the Elizabethton City School System. The decision to hold the ceremony in a high school was to expose all high school students in the county and the city to the sacrifices that veterans have made and the importance of Veterans Day. By rotating the event to a different high school each year, it enables every high school student to observe the ceremony one time during their four years in high school.

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

