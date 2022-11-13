ELIZABETHTON — It has now been over a year since the Carter County School System began its middle college program, and this spring, the first 31 graduates of the program will be receiving their two-year associates degrees.
But those graduates are just one of several ways to measure the growth and success of the program.
“First, it’s been just 14 months since our first class began their college experience, Drew Gray, coordinator of the county’s middle college program, said. “In that time, we have grown from 37 students in the initial cohort to 134 students enrolled in the program. Essentially, we are now the size of an elementary school.”
But where an elementary school is concerned with providing students with the fundamentals of education, the middle college program will have the first students in East Tennessee to have graduated from college before they receive their high school diploma.
The program’s students are taking college-level courses taught by the faculty of Northeast State Community College. The classes are held at the Workforce Development Complex, a facility that will be transformed by the state in the next few years into an educational hub for the region.
While the students take their college courses at the Stoney Creek facility, Gray said they maintain their ties to the high school where they started. The dual enrollment program means that while they are completing their first two years of college, they are also completing the requirements for a high school diploma. An important part of that arrangement is that the students are still able to participate in important high school activities. They can still compete in high school varsity athletics, take part in the school’s social activities, and graduate with the students with whom they started high school. When they walk across the stage on graduation day, they will receive an official high school diploma from their high school and also an associate’s degree from Northeast State.
Gray said the middle college is also getting bigger. In addition to the connection with Northeast State, an affiliation has formed between the neighboring Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton and the Cloudland High School welding program. There are now seven Carter County University students who are studying welding at TCAT-Elizabethton. Those students will receive certifications of the skills they have mastered which can be used in job interviews. With these welding students, the total number of students taking post-secondary classes at the middle college is now at 141.
“I think it is very impressive that collectively, we were able to start a program from an idea and build it nearly 150 students in a year’s time,” Gray said. “We have managed to quadruple the size of the program in just over the span of a year.”
But the program’s success can be measured not just on how fast it has grown, but how it compares with other school systems across the state. Since new state legislation expands the dual-enrollment opportunities and state funding, there have been some middle college programs begun in Tennessee, but only the program at Sumner County is comparable to the size of the Carter County.
The name of the program for Carter County has been changed from the Summit Project to Carter County University. Gray said the name change “was to help better reflect what the purpose of the program is, as well as to allow us to make some systematic changes to the program while shedding the associations with the old name.”
The growth is expected to continue. While only top students can be accepted each year, a total of 66 Carter County 10th-graders applied for admission into the next class of Carter County U. This is an increase from 61 applicants last year, and 44 for the first year. In order to be accepted a student must have a grade point average above 3.9. Gray said 44% of all 4.0 students in the county are enrolling in the program. “We host the largest collection of high achievers in the county.”
There is another advantage to the program besides giving students a chance to accelerate their learning path. Carter County University is providing outstanding students from poor families a chance to take college courses at no cost to their families. The classes are totally free to the students and the county pays for all textbooks and tuition fees. Another advantage is that students who have earned scholarship monies can use them for upper class college courses after completing their prerequisites at no cost. That makes a scholarship go further for the students.
The future seems even brighter for Carter County U. With the creation of the educational hub at the Workforce Development Complex, there will be even more post secondary courses available for the dual enrollment students. In the future, the hub may even include courses from East Tennessee State University.
“I am excited to see our students start earning their degrees. I think lives will be changed,” Gray said.