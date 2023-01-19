ELIZABETHTON — A soldier from Elizabethton who was listed as missing in action since World War II has finally been accounted for.

The Department of Defense Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Accounting Agency has confirmed that Private First Class Mark P. Wilson of Elizabethton was killed during World War II and his remains identified. The official announcement was made on Sept. 12, 2022.

