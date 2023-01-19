Elizabethton Mayor Pro Tem Bill Carter, who is chairman of the Elizabethton/Carter County Veterans War Memorial and Walk of Honor Oversight Committee, points to the name of Mark Wilson on one of the two World War II obelisks at the Memorial.
Elizabethton Mayor Pro Tem Bill Carter, who is chairman of the Elizabethton/Carter County Veterans War Memorial and Walk of Honor Oversight Committee, points to the name of Mark Wilson on one of the two World War II obelisks at the Memorial.
ELIZABETHTON — A soldier from Elizabethton who was listed as missing in action since World War II has finally been accounted for.
The Department of Defense Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Accounting Agency has confirmed that Pfc. Mark P. Wilson of Elizabethton was killed during World War II and his remains identified. The official announcement was made on Sept. 12, 2022.
The agency said Wilson had been assigned to Company A, 1st Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment, 28th Infantry Division. His battalion had been tasked with holding the town of Kommerscheidt, Germany, in the Hürtgen Forest, when he was reported missing in action on Nov. 8, 1944. The agency said Wilson’s body was not recovered, and the Germans never reported him as a prisoner of war. He was declared killed in action after the war.
Wilson’s division, the 28th Infantry Division, a unit of the National Guard, is the oldest division-sized unit in the Department of Defense. In World War II, the division entered France seven weeks after D-Day on July 22. It fought in Operation Cobra and began pushing the Germans eastward. Wilson received a Purple Heart when he was injured on Aug. 2. The division reached Paris and was given the honor of marching down the Champs-Elysees on Aug. 29, dressed in their combat uniforms. The photograph of the march is an iconic picture of World War II.
After reaching Germany, the division was one of the units who fought in the Hürtgen Forest. All of the units suffered extremely heavy casualties in the dense, forested terrain. A small booklet covering the history of the 28th Division, "28th Roll On: The Story of the 28th Infantry Division" described the fighting around Kommerscheidt.
“Paced by 2nd Bn, the 112th, now led by Lt. Col. Carl Peterson, smashed growing resistance to crash into Vossenack and Germeter the first day. Next day, 1st Bn. sewed up Kommerscheidt while 3rd Bn. pushed through to seal Schmidt. Later, when the German Wehrmacht unleashed the full fury of an all-out counter-attack, 3rd Bn. had to fall back, rejoin 1st Bn. at Kommerscheidt.”
Following the end of the war, the American Graves Registration Command was tasked with investigating and recovering missing American personnel in Europe. They conducted several investigations in the Hürtgen area between 1946 and 1950, but were unable to recover or identify Wilson’s remains. He was declared non-recoverable in November 1951.
While studying unresolved American losses in the Hürtgen area, a DPAA historian determined that one set of unidentified remains, designated X-5433 Neuville, recovered in Kommerscheidt in April 1947, possibly belonged to Wilson. The remains, which had been buried in Ardennes American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in Neuville-en-Condroz, Belgium, in 1949, were disinterred in July 2021 and sent to the DPAA laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, for identification.
Scientists used anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence to identify Wilson’s remains. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA, chromosome DNA and autosomal DNA analysis.
Wilson’s name is recorded on the Tablets of the Missing at Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in Plombières, Belgium, along with the others still missing from World War II. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.
Wilson’s name is also recorded on the Elizabethton/Carter County War Memorial.
Wilson will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery on a date yet to be determined.