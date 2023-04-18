Carter County Sheriff's Department

The Carter County Sheriff's Office is offering a $1,500 reward for information about the murder of William "Bill" Hitchcock.

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $1,500 reward for information that could help in the investigation of a recent murder of Stoney Creek resident William “Bill” Hitchcock Jr.

The homicide investigation started on April 1, when deputies responded to a 911 caller who reported finding a body outside the Hitchcock residence at 131 Old Stoney Creek Road. When officers arrived at the residence, they reported finding the body of a man who was later identified as 63-year-old Bill Hitchcock, who lived at the residence.

