ELIZABETHTON -- The Carter County Sheriff’s Office has given an update on three children who were recently reported to the public as missing. The three children are identified as Jacob Harmon, 15; Joshua Harmon, 12; and Amber Harmon.
The sheriff’s office said the children were removed from the custody of their grandmother in Johnson County under an emergency order on Feb. 17. They were placed into a foster home in Carter County by the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services. On Feb. 18, the foster parent reported the children were missing.
Investigators believed the children ran away and were picked up by family members, and they were taken to Watauga County or Avery County in North Carolina.
The sheriff’s office asks that anyone with information on the location of the children should contact the Carter County Sheriff’s Office at 423-542-1845.