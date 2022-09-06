ELIZABETHTON — On Tuesday, the Carter County Sheriff’s Department issued an update on its continuing murder investigation and search for person of interest Brandon Clay Carrier.
The department said the remains of a deceased woman discovered in a burned vehicle on Aug. 23 have been sent to the University of Tennessee Forensic Anthropology Center “to establish a positive identification and additional forensic analysis.” Sheriff Mike Fraley said. “The remains are believed to be those of Shannon Marie Isaacs, 35, Pine Ridge Circle, who was reported missing earlier that day to the Elizabethton Police Department.”
Previously, an autopsy was performed at the East Tennessee State University William L. Jenkins Forensic Center. The sheriff’s department said the results of that autopsy are still pending.
“Forensic analysis will now be conducted at the UT Forensic Anthropology Center to aid in providing a positive identification of the deceased and confirming the cause of death,” Fraley said.
While the forensic investigation continues, the sheriff’s department’s criminal investigation is also ongoing and continuing to gather evidence and interview witnesses who could provide details of the events leading up to the disappearance of Issacs and the discovery of what are believed to be her remains.
Deputies are continuing to search for Isaacs’ husband, Brandon Clay Carrier, who has also not been seen since the date his wife was reported missing and the remains of the woman were found inside a burnt vehicle at Carrier’s residence on Dry Branch Road.
There is currently an outstanding arrest warrant charging Carrier with violation of probation. Sheriff Fraley said the department’s investigators are also seeking him for questioning in relation to the disappearance of his wife and discovery of the remains inside the vehicle at his home.
Carrier is described as a white man, 40 years old, and approximately 6 feet, 1 inch tall, and weighing approximately 150 pounds.
The sheriff’s department is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Carrier on the outstanding warrant.
The missing person investigation began on Aug. 23, when the Elizabethton Police Department received the report on the disappearance of Isaacs after she failed to pick her children up from school and family members were not able to locate her at her home on Pine Ridge Circle. Later on Aug. 23, the Carter County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a report of a vehicle fire at a residence on Dry Branch Road. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle which had been destroyed by fire. The remains of a woman were found inside the destroyed vehicle.
The sheriff’s department said the investigation is continuing and anyone with information on the case or the location of Carrier is asked to contact the Carter County Sheriff’s Department at 423-542-1845 or contact 911.