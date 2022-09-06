ELIZABETHTON — On Tuesday, the Carter County Sheriff’s Department issued an update on its continuing murder investigation and search for person of interest Brandon Clay Carrier.

The department said the remains of a deceased woman discovered in a burned vehicle on Aug. 23 have been sent to the University of Tennessee Forensic Anthropology Center “to establish a positive identification and additional forensic analysis.” Sheriff Mike Fraley said. “The remains are believed to be those of Shannon Marie Isaacs, 35, Pine Ridge Circle, who was reported missing earlier that day to the Elizabethton Police Department.”

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

