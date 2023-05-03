Carter County Sheriff's Department
CCSD

A death investigation is underway in Carter County after the remains of a man who had been reported missing were found in the Hampton community Wednesday evening.

The remains of 48-year-old John David Hudson, also known as Benji Hudson, were found in the area of Morton Road shortly before 7 pm Wednesday.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you