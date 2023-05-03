featured Carter County Sheriff reports missing man found dead. Johnson City Press May 3, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email CCSD Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A death investigation is underway in Carter County after the remains of a man who had been reported missing were found in the Hampton community Wednesday evening.The remains of 48-year-old John David Hudson, also known as Benji Hudson, were found in the area of Morton Road shortly before 7 pm Wednesday."This is a death investigation at this time until we learn more," Sheriff Mike Fraley said. Mr. Hudson had been reported missing to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office. He was last seen on April 29 after being involved in an altercation in the Hampton community.Anyone with any information regarding Mr. Hudson's death is asked to contact the Carter County Sheriff’s Office at 423-542-1896. Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Latest Videos Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles Washington County Schools honor teachers with banquet Washington County schools to receive a sizable share of TVA grant funds Carter County Cruise-Ins start this Saturday Boones Creek recycling center to close temporarily Hoax shooting reports trigger police responses at Science Hill, other schools UPDATE: Sulphur Springs student disciplined for posting online threat Appalachian Sustainable Development partnering with Back of the Dragon in Tazewell for Summer Happy Hour Holocaust survivor visits Ridgeview eighth graders Health and Welfare Committee accepts franchise contract for Carter County EMS Rescue Squad Grandview School awarded TVA energy grant ON AIR Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Johnson City Press, 105 East Walnut Street Suite 10 Johnson City, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.