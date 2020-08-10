ELIZABETHTON — There is not usually a lot of budget news this early in a new fiscal year, but Carter County Mayor Rusty Barnett had some good news about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Barnett told the committee that the number of active cases in Carter County has gone down in the past week.
He said the number of cases has been above 400 for the county, but this week, the number has declined to 386.
Even more encouraging is that on Monday there were only two new cases reported. He said it had been quite some time since only two new cases were reported.
Despite the encouraging trend, Barnett said it was too soon to start celebrating.
“There are more active cases coming off, but with school starting back, we just don’t know what is in the future,” Barnett warned the committee members.
Another area where the county may receive some good COVID-19 news is in the area of refinancing some of the county’s debt.
The Budget Committee gave the county’s Finance Department approval to continue working with the Raymond James financial firm to refinance some of its outstanding bonds on the Carter County Jail. The impact that COVID-19 has had on the market could be favorable to the county.