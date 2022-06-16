ELIZABETHTON — In its regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Thursday, the Carter County School Board said farewell to the school director that guided the district through the COVID-19 pandemic, while in a separate meeting, the Elizabethton City School Board approved a new four-year contract for its director of schools.
The county school board said its farewells to Tracy McAbee, who is leaving to take up the position of director of the Lewis County (Tenn.) School System. Last week, the board selected Brandon Carpenter, formerly principal at Hampton Elementary School, to be the new director of schools, effective July 1.
Meanwhile, the Elizabethton School Board unanimously approved a new four-year contract for Richard VanHuss, who led the city schools through the pandemic. Board Vice Chairman Phil Isaacs complemented VanHuss for his leadership during the unprecedented time. The new contract will provide a pay increase for VanHuss only when all teachers and other employees receive a salary increase.
During his director’s report, McAbee told his board about some of the accomplishments he was proud of and also some of the immediate needs the school board must address. McAbee told the board he was pleased with the increase in pay for school system employees, including a 4% increase last year and a 3% increase this year, which provided for a 7% increase this year. He said the board should be commended for providing raises in pay for school bus drivers and said the board should also provide increases for substitute teachers, saying these teachers have a positive effect on the morale of full-time teachers. He said he also believed the district’s test scores will show progress when the results are released in early July.
Despite the increase in pay for teachers, McAbee warned the board that some places on salary schedule for Carter County fall below the minimum set recently by the state. Assistant Director of Schools Richard Church said the state will require the school system to meet those minimum pay levels. Church said that will require an additional $97,687 annual increase in the school system’s total budget. Since the school board’s budget has already been approved by Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission, and is now due to be approved by the entire county commission, the money will have to be made up by the school board.
The county school board also discussed the status of school resource officers. Board member Danny Ward said several SRO positions have been vacant. He said the school board pays for about 10 of the positions. The board may seek a refund for the positions that were not always staffed.
Both systems commented on the final spending of the first increment of Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief federal funding. VanHuss told his board that the money had been put to good use to contract the lack of class time brought about by the quarantine during the pandemic. VanHuss said the extra funds were a positive factor that “served and helped the students.” He said it had been effective because the suggestions on what was needed had come from the school level staff telling system administrators what they needed.
VanHuss said the funds had been put to good use and that they provided additional personnel such as counselors and class-size reduction teachers.
The board also unanimously approved a motion to allow VanHuss to look into purchasing property adjacent to Elizabethton High School. The board set a maximum of $361,000 for purchasing, fees and other expenses in acquiring the property.