ELIZABETHTON — By a 7-1 vote, the Carter County School Board made several major changes to the school system physical plant on Thursday evening. Board Chairman Kelly Crain cast the lone dissenting vote.
The three main effects of the decision on the physical plant will be to close Keenburg Elementary School; to remove the 6th, 7th, and 8th grade at Little Milligan Elementary, leaving the school with grades pre-K through 5th grade; to close Siam School and move the alternative school to Keenburg; to move the Carter County Online Academy from Hampton Elementary School to Keenburg; establish a centralized janitorial center at Keenburg; close Duffield Academy and move the school system’s central office to Keenburg.
The closings would mean that 73 students from Keenburg would be transferred to Central Elementary School and the remaining 86 students would be transferred to Hunter Elementary school. All the Little Milligan 6th, 7th, and 8th graders will be sent to Hampton Elementary School. It will require the hiring of a commercial moving company to move the offices from Duffield to Keenburg. The board voted to have the project completed during the summer.
The school board members took the action because the school system’s budget for the coming fiscal year had a deficit of $2.2 million. This included a budgeted deficit from last year of $925,000. It also includes a $700,000 increase in health insurance premiums, a 2% pay increase, and increases in retirement funding.
Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter told the board that no teachers would lose their jobs in the closings. The teachers at Keenburg will be distributed to other schools where there are openings. He said the places where the teachers live are being considered in the reassignments. Carpenter said the three teaching positions at Little Milligan were held by teachers who are retiring this year, so no one is losing their jobs in those changes. He said there are about 25 other teaching positions that can be removed through attrition, providing savings of $1,429,696 the first year and $1,082,773 in recurring years.
The cuts will include $862,533 per year for salaries for the closing of Keenburg; a recurring savings of $203,786 in salaries for the three upper grades at Little Milligan. Moving operations from the Central Office and the alternative school to Keenburg and closing Siam and Duffield Academy would save $320,000 per year. The total recurring savings from all the actions would amount to $2.4 million.
Prior to taking the vote, board member Danny Ward said “this is the best thing for our system. … We all need to move forward and stay in a positive light. It is not easy to make these decisions.” board member Gary Oaks said “None of us are in favor of closing a school, but we have to do something about something that was put on us by others.”
Keith Bowers Sr. said he was casting “a reluctant yes … the choice was taken out of our hands. The funding body of this county could have helped us address this two years ago. Last year we were $1 million short and this year we are $2 million short, so we have no choice.”
In other matters, Carpenter updated the board on the Hunter school building expansion should be out for bid soon. He said the sewer part of the project should be out to bid at the end of March. The building should be out by the end of May.
The board also unanimously approved a project to spend up to $200,000 to put in a new set of bleachers on the visitor’s side of the Hampton High School football stadium.