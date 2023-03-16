ELIZABETHTON — By a 7-1 vote, the Carter County School Board made several major changes to the school system physical plant on Thursday evening. Board Chairman Kelly Crain cast the lone dissenting vote.

The three main effects of the decision on the physical plant will be to close Keenburg Elementary School; to remove the 6th, 7th, and 8th grade at Little Milligan Elementary, leaving the school with grades pre-K through 5th grade; to close Siam School and move the alternative school to Keenburg; to move the Carter County Online Academy from Hampton Elementary School to Keenburg; establish a centralized janitorial center at Keenburg; close Duffield Academy and move the school system’s central office to Keenburg.

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

