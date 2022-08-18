ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County School Board and the Elizabethton City School Board held their first meetings of the new school year on Thursday. Both boards reported having good starts to the new academic year and increases in enrollment.
Elizabethton Director of Schools Richard VanHuss said the city school enrollment was almost 2,800 students in the district, with Elizabethton High School having 900 students. VanHuss said that was the highest enrollment in the city schools in 30 years.
Danny McClain, high school curriculum instructor with the Carter County School System, said enrollment was up in the county schools, with enrollment at 4,834.
Carter County Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter addressed one problem that surfaced at the beginning of the school year, when the Carter County Sheriff’s Department said it could not fill all the school resource officer positions because of personnel shortages. Carpenter told the board his staff developed a safety plan that was crafted as a response to the SRO shortages.
“Our safety plan is working well,” Carpenter said. “I have had a few phone calls about concerns over the SROs. We have spoken to (the callers) about their concerns and assured them of our plan.” Carpenter then told the school board “Our schools are as safe as any schools in the area.”
Both boards also learned about new math tutoring programs that are being installed as a result of grants from the Niswonger Foundation.
VanHuss told his board that city schools will receive a $280,000-per-year grant for tutoring students in grades 1-8. The board ratified the memorandum of understanding between the Niswonger Foundation and the Elizabethton City School System.
The board also approved the hiring of four additional teachers for the program, one for each elementary school and one for T.A. Dugger Jr. High School.
Carpenter said the Niswonger Foundation will provide the same On Track Math Tutoring program for the Carter County School System, with a $250,000 grant, along with a $250,000 grant from the state. The school system is hoping to tutor between 500 and 600 students.
The Elizabethton City School System also approved a new full-time teacher assistant position for the new naval cadet program. Van Huss said the program did exceptionally well during its first year and the growth in the number of students interested in the program led to the additional teaching assistant. He said the teacher for the program, Ryan Presnell, also teaches law enforcement and is head coach of the varsity baseball team, so he could use the additional assistance.
Carpenter provided some good news to the county school board. He said several schools have reached Level 5 schools. Those are: Cloudland Elementary, Hampton Elementary, Happy Valley Elementary, Happy Valley Middle School, Hunter Elementary and Valley Forge Elementary. Carpenter told the board that more schools would have reached Level 5 except for one subject. “We are addressing that,” Carpenter said.
Carpenter said the county high schools did not show the improvement of the elementary schools. He said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the schools had focused on the elementary schools. He said the school system is now going to focus on improving ACT scores.
The county school board also heard about plans for entering into a partnership with the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton to expand its Kubota training program to the county schools. John Lee, industry training coordinator at TCAT Elizabethton told the board about a plan to extend the Level I Kubota program to the high schools, providing the students with a chance to begin learning how to be diesel mechanics. Lee said it would be a dual credit program in which high school students would take the first eight months of the program. He said the students will receive seven industry certificates “that won’t cost the students a dime.” In addition, the books are free.
After completing high school, the students would then have one year of Kubota training at TCAT Elizabethton. He said they would then be ready to start on a high wage career in diesel mechanics. The program is expected to begin at Hampton High School after the Christmas break.
David Hicks, the new president of TCAT Elizabethton attended the board meeting.
Richard Church, elementary curriculum supervisor for the Carter County Schools, briefed the board on some social emotional initiatives the school system is taking, including a panel program in September at the Bonnie Kate Theater.
