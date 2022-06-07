ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Board of Education conducted separate interviews Monday with the three finalists to be the next director for the school system. The finalists are Justin Barden of Dickson, Brandon Carpenter of Elizabethton and Lance Myhan of Sale Creek.
During the interviews, the board asked questions of the candidate for 45 minutes, with board members taking turns asking the questions. The questions ranged from such topics as communication between the director and the board, what the candidate thought of the school system’s initiative with a middle college and other post-secondary classes, and the candidate’s thoughts on ways to improve the district’s performance.
All three candidates hold doctorates in education and each has extensive experience as a teacher and a principal. All three have spend their careers in Tennessee school districts, but Carpenter is the only local candidate. Barden is from the Nashville area and Myhan from the Chattanooga area.
Barden said he preferred constant communication with the board and told the members “I work for you.” He also wanted open communications with others. “My office door is open to you and to the community. The more open we are with each other the more I can give you.”
Barden recognized he was an outsider to the Carter County School System and presented the board with an entry plan he proposed to follow after taking over as director. That included an open door policy and a town hall-style meeting to hear the community’s concerns.
Barden said he thought the future appeared bright for the county’s middle college program and connecting with the Tennessee College of Applied Technology for dual enrollment. “The middle college is a great opportunity,” he said.
Barden assured the board he did not consider the job as a stepping stone to further career opportunities. “I am going to be fully invested in Carter County,” Barden told the board. He said he wanted to see his four children graduate from Carter County high schools.
Myhan told the board “we are going to have to build together, we have to focus on the fundamentals.” He said Carter County has the potential to be a light for small districts across the state.
Myhan said a director must be in constant communication with his board, but he would find the way of communication each board member preferred. He also said a director of schools must be visible in the school system and in the community.
Myhan said it was also important to give the students a vision of what their future could be. He said “we have to give kids a vision of what they can accomplish. The door is wide open.” He pointed to the opportunities being provided by the new middle college program and affiliation with TCAT.
Myhan told the board “I think my greatest strength is team building and keeping morale high.” He closed by saying “there is a success story in every child to achieve to their full potential.”
Carpenter emphasized that “I have lived in Carter County my whole life,” was a product of the Carter County School System and “I have worked here my whole career.” He stressed his loyalty to Carter County and said the job of director “is not a stepping stone job for me.”
As far as communicating with the school board, he said he would communicate in a way that was “most convenient to each board member.”
He supported the dual enrollment initiatives the school system is developing and said “I think it is the future, not only for colleges and universities, but also with trade schools.”
He said he recently had a discussion with a Carter County law enforcement officer and learned of the difficulties the sheriff’s department has had in filling corrections officer positions. He said that could be a training program that would provide graduates “with a job right out of high school that would be the start of a career.”
When asked what was the greatest setback of his career, Carpenter said it was losing a teacher to COVID and the death of students. “That is hard. Losing a part of your school family requires more leadership that I have ever done. That is something they don’t teach you at ETSU or Milligan. That is something you have to learn to work on with compassion.”
In closing, Carpenter said, “I want what is best for Carter County Schools. If someone is more qualified than me, I want you to hire him.”
The school board will meet in another special meeting on Thursday to select which finalist will be the next director of schools.