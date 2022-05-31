ELIZABETHTON — Carter County’s Board of Education approved a budget on Tuesday that would provide a 3% pay increase for teachers and a 4% increase for paraprofessionals.
The motion to approve the 2022-2023 Fiscal Year budget at the called meeting was approved by a 6-2 vote, with Danny Ward and Keith Bowers Sr. voting against it. Board Chairman Tony Garland made the motion; it was seconded by Dylan Hill.
The board also revealed the six applicants to become the next director of schools. The current director of schools, Tracy McAbee, will be stepping down at the end of this month to take the job as director of the Lewis County Schools.
The six candidates include two local applicants: Brandon Carpenter, principal at Hampton Elementary School and Doug Mitchell, principal at Happy Valley High School. The other candidates include two more from Tennessee schools and two from out of state.
The Tennessee candidates are Lance Myhan of Sale Creek and Justin Barden of Dickson; the out-of-state candidates are Monet Samuelson of Newland, North Carolina, and Greg Rockhold of New Mexico.
The board discussed the mechanics of selecting the finalist. The board unanimously approved Bowers’ motion to establish a tight timeline to have a new director selected by next week.
Bowers’ motion was to cut the list to three candidates on Thursday, notify those candidates on Friday and conduct interviews of the finalists next Monday. The three finalists will have an hour each with the board to answer questions.
The board will then meet on June 9 to select the new director.
The board directed that the interview process will not be streamed to the public, but will be recorded for broadcast after the meeting. This was to ensure that none of the candidates gained knowledge of what went on in the interviews before their appearance before the board.
The board’s action on the budget was made so it can be forwarded to the Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission for that committee’s approval and recommendation to the full commission for final approval.
The board’s action to provide a 3% pay increase for teachers and 4% increase for paraprofessionals created a deficit which, added to a preexisting deficit, will require the budget to be balanced with $1,148,134 from the undesignated fund balance.
McAbee said the school district should see a $3.4 million increase from state contributions next year with the new state funding formula for education.
Richard Church, assistant director of schools, said another item that needed to be factored into the equation was the Budget Committee’s proposal to cut $237,000 from this year’s school budget as a result of a decline in enrollment.
He said the county may choose to make another cut in its annual contribution to the schools if there is another enrollment decline next year.