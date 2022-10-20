Carter County School Board

Kelly Crain, chairman of the Carter County Commission

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — During a brief meeting on Thursday afternoon, the Carter County School Board gave unanimous approval to Bible Released Time for students under a Camp Ta-Pa-Win-Go program and also gave authority for Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter to move forward on two capital projects.

The board unanimously approved the Bible Released Time after a roll call vote. The action was taken a month after Dave Johnson, director of Camp Ta-Pa-Win-Go in Watauga, approached the board in September about the Bible Released Time proposal.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Recommended for you