ELIZABETHTON — During a brief meeting on Thursday afternoon, the Carter County School Board gave unanimous approval to Bible Released Time for students under a Camp Ta-Pa-Win-Go program and also gave authority for Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter to move forward on two capital projects.
The school board unanimously approved the Bible Release Time for students after a roll call vote. The action was taken a month after Dave Johnson, director of Camp Ta-Pa-Win-Go in Watauga, approached the board in September about the Bible Released Time proposal.
The board had delayed acting on the proposal for a month because it wanted to check on whether there could be a conflict with a permanent injunction issued by the U.S. District Court in Greeneville in response to a 1988 lawsuit. That injunction says: “It is ordered that a permanent injunction should issue perpetually enjoining, restraining and prohibiting the above named defendants in their official capacities and their successors, agents and employees from allowing, approving or encouraging religious activities in the public schools for Carter County, Tennessee, during public school hours.”
Johnson told the board during its September meeting that the Bible instruction will done off campus and Children’s Bible Ministries will transport the students to and from the class. He said the classes will be one per month. During the September meeting, the board decided to seek legal advice about any conflict the county would face from the federal and state requirements and then make a decision.
After seeking the advice, the board approved the measure on Thursday. On its webpage, Camp Ta-Pa-Win-Go said the Supreme Court held in a 1952 decision that Bible Released Time was not in violation of the U.S. Constitution. The webpage then says “God is using Bible Released Time classes to effectively deliver the Word of God to over 250,000 public school students nationwide. As a result, public school students are receiving foundational instruction in the Bible and hearing the Gospel … and many are accepting the Lord Jesus Christ as their Savior! Their hearts and lives are being changed!”
On the capital projects, the board unanimously authorized Carpenter to negotiate for an existing 9,000 square-foot building on 4.5 acres of land in Hampton. The building would be used for the Kubota partnership with the school system that would lead to training in how to be a diesel mechanic.
The other project is a long-standing plan to expand Hunter Elementary School. Earlier proposals have called for more than doubling the number of students taught in the school, from 440 to 925 students.
On Thursday, the board unanimously authorized Carpenter to work with the architects on a redesign of the plans.