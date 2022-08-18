Carter County School Boards

Richard VanHuss, director of Elizabethton City Schools (left) and Eddie Pless, chairman of the Elizabethton City School Board at Thursday's board meeting.

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County School Board and the Elizabethton City School Board held their first meetings of the new school year on Thursday. Both boards reported having good starts to the new academic year and increases in enrollment.

Elizabethton Director of Schools Richard VanHuss said the city school enrollment was almost 2,800 students in the district, with Elizabethton High School having 900 students. VanHuss said that was the highest enrollment in the city schools in 30 years.

