ELIZABETHTON — Carter County election officials said they were pleased with the steady number of citizens who voted on the first day of early voting on Wednesday. Tracy Tanner-Harris, administrator of elections for the county, said there were 323 early voters.

There was concern about the drop off in the number of voters this year because there are no contested races in the municipal races in Elizabethton and Watauga. There is also only one contested local race for the state legislature — the race between incumbent Sen. Rusty Crowe and Democratic challenger Kate Craig. A steady trickle of voters did come to the election commission office at 116 Holston Ave. to cast their ballots.

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

