Tracy Tanner-Harris, administrator of elections for Carter County, shows a copy of an explanation of the four proposed constitution amendments that are on the ballot. The explanation is distributed by the Secretary of State and is available at the Carter County Election Commission office for anyone who requests to use one.
ELIZABETHTON — Carter County election officials said they were pleased with the steady number of citizens who voted on the first day of early voting on Wednesday. Tracy Tanner-Harris, administrator of elections for the county, said there were 323 early voters.
There was concern about the drop off in the number of voters this year because there are no contested races in the municipal races in Elizabethton and Watauga. There is also only one contested local race for the state legislature — the race between incumbent Sen. Rusty Crowe and Democratic challenger Kate Craig. A steady trickle of voters did come to the election commission office at 116 Holston Ave. to cast their ballots.
But the number who voted on the first day was less than half that from the last comparable election in 2018, when 720 votes were cast on the first day. There was a heated race for governor that year and a senate race. This year, there are no U.S. senators from Tennessee up for re-election. There were also more candidates running for City Council and School Board in the Elizabethton municipal election of 2018.
Registered voters in Carter County may participate in the early voting from now until Nov. 3. All early voting is done at the Carter County Election Commission, 116 Holston Ave. Voting hours are from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Voting is done on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. The polls are closed on Sundays. Election Day is Nov. 8.