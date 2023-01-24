ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Planning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to appeal a penalty assessment of $8,400 on the county by the Division of Water Resources of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.
The planners took the action after hearing the explanations of Chris Schuettler, director of planning for the county. He told the commission that the late submissions of annual reports came during the administration of an earlier county mayor.
In a letter dated Jan. 10, the Division of Water Resources said the penalty was for violations of the Water Quality Control Act. The division’s director, Jennifer Dodd, said Carter County operates a regulated small municipal stormwater sewer system that is recognized by her division. Under the terms of the permit granted by the state, she said the county must file an annual report by Sept. 30 of each year.
According to Dodd’s order and assessment, the county was late in filing the report in 2017 and in 2018. In 2019, the division performed a compliance evaluation inspection of the county’s program and said the county’s files did not include such things as its storm sewer system map did not accurately denote the names and locations of all waters receiving discharges from identified outfalls and failed to identify the general direction of stormwater flow; the files also did not include a plan to eliminate identified illicit discharges.
The order went on to mention other violations in 2019, 2021 and 2022. This included a list of 24 actions necessary for the county to address and complete to achieve compliance with the permit. In July 2022, the division reviewed the county’s corrective action plan and said it was insufficient, lacking details by which the county will achieve and maintain compliance.
Schuettler told the planners on Tuesday that some of the documents the division said were missing were found on the division’s website. He also said some of the documents were reported to be late because the signatures on the county reports were not the persons that the division required to sign the reports.
Under state rules, the county has 30 days from the time the order was received to appeal the penalty.
In other matters, the planning commission heard about the efforts being made by staff to get property owners to clean up litter and junk residences. The commission voted unanimously to have several who are in violation to be cited into court.
The commissioners also heard from two private citizens who are active in working to clean up the county. One was Ed Basconi, who asked the commissioners to consider not giving repeat offenders the same amount of time to make corrections before being cited into court, since they already understand the procedures.
Don Hlavaty, chairman of the Keep Carter County Beautiful organization, said there remains illegal roadside dumps that are not being addressed. While his organization continues to work to clean up such dumps, he told the commissioners that “our volunteers are getting old. We don’t have the members to get into the ravines and clean them up.” Schuettler told Hlavaty to provide him with the locations of the roadside dumps he knows about for further action.
Hlavaty said it appears that 10% are creating the litter problem, 10% are cleaning it up, and 80% are ignoring the problem. He said that when people complain to his organization about a litter problem, he tells them that they need to call their county commissioners.
Planner Steve Burrough told Hlavaty that commissioners have been working to improve the local recycling system that Hlavaty had recently complained about. Burrough said the plan will be presented to the Landfill Committee next week and to the Budget Committee the week after that. He said the plan would be to move the gate to the county recycling center further from the Cherokee Park Drive, so that anyone wishing to drop off recyclables will have access to bins 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Burrough said the plan calls for concrete pads and separate bins for cardboard, paper, plastic and metal. To ensure 24-hour convenience, the pads would be lighted and security cameras would be installed.