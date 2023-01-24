Carter County Planning Commission

Keep Carter County Beautiful Chair Don Hlavaty discusses future recycling plans with the Carter County Commission on Tuesday.

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Planning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to appeal a penalty assessment of $8,400 on the county by the Division of Water Resources of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

The planners took the action after hearing the explanations of Chris Schuettler, director of planning for the county. He told the commission that the late submissions of annual reports came during the administration of an earlier county mayor.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Latest Videos


Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Recommended for you