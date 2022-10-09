ELIZABETHTON — Most people in Carter County are very familiar with the 14 schools operated by the Carter County School System. But there is another school that most are not as familiar with, which includes 100 students in grades 4 through 12, and offers a Carter County high school diploma to its graduates.
That school is the Carter County Online Academy. Patrick Kelly is the principal of the Carter County Online Academy. “The CCOA existed prior to COVID and is a great option for parents who want the advantages of homeschooling without having to develop their own curriculum,” Kelly said.
Kelly added that there are other reasons for students to enroll in the online academy. One of the reasons is the advantage for students who are forced by economics to get a job at a young age. With CCOA, these students may work the schedule their job requires and remain enrolled in school. By completing the CCOA courses, they are able to obtain their diploma and continue to bring in much-needed revenue.
Other students interested in career technical education may take dual enrollment with the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton. The students can attend classes at TCATE to include the vital hands-on work, while completing the courses to obtain both a diploma and certifications to make them eligible to more quickly move into technical careers.
The alliance that the Carter County Online Academy has with Niswonger Online is another attraction for students. Niswonger offers 16 advanced placement courses. These include probability and statistics, art history, world history, environmental science, computer science, and others. Kelly said these are very vigorous courses.
The same is true for the virtual academic courses taught online by teachers who also teach the courses at one of the established schools in the system. The one exception is Nick Colbaugh, who teaches the online fourth, fifth and sixth grade courses.
Although the online academy students learn in a virtual school, there are close relationships built between teachers and students. Elementary students and teachers have twice-a-day meetings. High school students and teachers meet weekly. High school students required to report in person for end of course tests. Part of the online academy mission statement is to “foster a school culture based on a strong and effective partnership between our administration, teachers, parents and students.”
While the online academy is on the cutting edge of education, it has been around for a while. As Kelly said, the program predates COVID, but the pandemic was an experience, with school buildings closed and all 5,000 students learning virtually during the height of the response. That helped highlight some of the county’s needs to expand the Carter County Online Academy.
The most obvious is that there are areas in the mountainous southern and eastern sections of the county without adequate broadband coverage. That is being addressed by the Carter County Commission, which has designated $3,909,799.31 of the county’s share of the federal American Rescue Plan funds for broadband expansion. The county’s match would be $1,675,628.27. The Commission also placed $1,524,371.73 in county funds in a reserve account to complete the original plan of using Skyline Skybest to extend broadband into Roan Mountain, Elk Mills and Poga; and Stoney Creek. The Carter County School Board also has dedicated school funds to the broadband expansion project. This expansion will enable more students to have access to the Carter County Online Academy.
Kelly said the online academy also has strong support from the administration of the school system. Both Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter and Grades 6-12 Supervisor Danny McClain expressed strong support for the academy.