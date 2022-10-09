Carter County School System

Nick Colbaugh is the 4th, 5th, and 6th grade teacher for the Carter County Online Academy. This is his virtual classroom.

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — Most people in Carter County are very familiar with the 14 schools operated by the Carter County School System. But there is another school that most are not as familiar with, which includes 100 students in grades 4 through 12, and offers a Carter County high school diploma to its graduates.

That school is the Carter County Online Academy. Patrick Kelly is the principal of the Carter County Online Academy. “The CCOA existed prior to COVID and is a great option for parents who want the advantages of homeschooling without having to develop their own curriculum,” Kelly said.

