ELIZABETHTON — Race officials are already getting ready for the region’s premiere bicycle competition: the Carter County Omnium, which will bring over 200 racers from half the states in the nation to Carter and Unicoi counties on June 3-4.
The Omnium consists of three separate competitions over the two days, including the first and high point event, the Roan Groan, which is in its 39th year.
Returning this year will be Miles Hubbard of Morgan Hill, Calif. The Pro/1 racer won the Groan last year by winning a two-up spring after riding 80 miles with over 9,700 feet of climbing. He was second in a six-up sprint in 2021.
“I have competed in the Johnson City Omnium/Carter County Omnium since I was in college at Appalachian State,” Hubbard said. “Six times since 2013. There aren’t many mountain top finishing road races in the U.S., so the Roan Groan is one of the most unique, beautiful and challenging road races in the country. I currently live in California, but having grown up in Western North Carolina, it is a pleasure to come back to the Appalachian Mountains and compete close to home with family and friends nearby on world-class roads. I am excited for the 2023 edition of the Carter County Omnium and competing to defend my title from 2022.”
The quality of of the competition is revealed by multiple sprints on the mountain top finish. The 2021 winner, Stephen Bassett, who competes in Europe on a UCI World Tour team this year.
Promoters say the Roan Groan race for the Pro/Am men is also world class. It is almost the same as the stage 17 of the 2022 Tour de France in the Pyrenees Mountains. The Groan is 129 kilometers long, with 2,971 meters of climbing, while Stage 17 was 130 kilometers, with 2,939 meters of climbing. Hubbard did the Groan in 3:45:23 in 2022, close to the 2022 tour winner time on Stage 17, which was 3:25:51, with a full team for support.
Returning this year in the women’s field is Sydney Dowd of Tallahassee, Fla. She said, “Carter County Omnium is one of the most challenging and scenic races I’ve ever done, a rare chance to test your grit and legs on world class climb and phenomenal prize pools for the women’s categories as well. Off the bike, enjoy the amazing community events and food scene to round out a can’t-miss weekend of bike racing.”
The courses are the same, except for the last minute detour required last year due to work on US 19E. Saturday morning, seven separate groups start the Carter County Roan Groan in Elizabethton beginning at 9 a.m. All groups will use U.S. 19E and TN 143 to a finish at Carvers Gap. The long route for the strongest groups will also use Simmerly Creek, TN 107, Sciota, Dry Creek and Gap Creek.
The time trial’s first racer starts Saturday evening at 5:30 p.m. on Temple Hill Road. The start is near the Unicoi County Hospital. A racer will start every 30 seconds. Winning times are from 7 minutes for the Pro/Am Men to 9 minutes for the Novice racers on the 3.2-mile course. The Ballad Health Criterium has 10 separate races from 20 minutes to the Pro/1/2 90 minutes. Full details for racers, volunteers, and spectators can be found at www.cartercountyomnium.com.