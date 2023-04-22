Carter County Omnium

Miles Hubbard won the 2022 Roan Groan. He will be back to defend his title this year.

ELIZABETHTON — Race officials are already getting ready for the region’s premiere bicycle competition: the Carter County Omnium, which will bring over 200 racers from half the states in the nation to Carter and Unicoi counties on June 3-4.

The Omnium consists of three separate competitions over the two days, including the first and high point event, the Roan Groan, which is in its 39th year.

