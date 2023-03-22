ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County government received bad news this week when the Office of the Tennessee Comptroller released the annual audit for the county, which reported there were 11 findings. The report also said two investigations began on the county landfill and the school system’s transportation department.
Mayor Patty Woodby and Finance Director Carolyn Watson discussed the audit with the Johnson City Press on Wednesday morning and described the corrective action that has been taken. They also highlighted the positive aspects of the audit.
Woodby began by defending the job done by Watson. “All of her previous experience in accounting has been in the private sector. She came here to train under the finance director we had at the time, Brad Burke.” That would prove to be a very short training period. Woodby said Burke resigned on Aug. 21, 2021. Not long after that, the deputy director also resigned.
“She has worked very had to learn what she need to know. She has leaned on the County Technical Advisory Service and the comptroller’s office to get the answers she needed. She often works late into the night and she has taken many training opportunities in Knoxville and other locations,” Woodby said. “I fully support her.”
Brad Johnson, chairman of the county’s Financial Management Committee, also expressed his support. “This is my sixth year as chairman and I can say that things are running smoothly,” Johnson said. He acknowledged there are personnel shortages which need to be filled.
Woodby said Watson not only did not have much time to learn the job from her predecessor, she also did not have a lot of experience on her staff. Since she has been director, Watson has never had a full staff. There have been vacancies on the staff for the entire time she has been finance director. Watson has also had three different deputy directors during her tenure, including one deputy who only stayed for two months before taking another job.
Woodby said that just as the low salaries the county government pays its workers caused serious problems in the sheriff’s department and the jail, which led to a $5 per hour increase in the pay of sheriff’s department employees. Woodby said the same problem of paying employees significantly below the market level could be seen in the finance department, where trained bookkeepers and accountants are needed to do the job.
Watson said she had to change her recruiting techniques because of the low starting salary. After the first few immediately left the interview when they were told what their pay would be, Watson said she learned to not waste time. Now she begins her first phone call with prospective employees by telling them what their pay will be. When the recruit is told, the conversation often stops at that point. Watson has also learned through her exit interviews of employees who are quitting that there has been only one reason to leave. That reason is the low pay, even though the job has very good benefits.
“We have got to get staffing in their to help her,” Woodby said.
Another frustration in getting the county into full compliance on financial matters is that each county office answers directly to the officeholder elected by the public to run the department. While that is a good thing under the democratic ideals under which Tennessee was organized, it makes it difficult to get the entire county government to be fully compliant with financial policies when an independent office holder is is reluctant with the policy. Woodby said that while she is the mayor, she does not have the power to respond to the audit by ordering the financial management staff to do certain steps. The same is true for Watson. She can make the county officers aware of how financial matters must be accomplished, but she cannot order those officers to run their offices in a certain way.
“I have offered to help one of the departments, but it is outside of my realm,” Watson said. “I volunteered to help because it is something that is fixable and is for the best of the county.”
Despite these encumbrances, Watson thought the county was ready for the audit and said she was fully honest and transparent with the auditor, considering it another learning experience. She said she told the auditor about problems she had corrected, only to see these included in the final report. She also learned that even though she may have corrected a problem on the county side, it could still be uncorrected on the school department side of the budget.
Watson said that of the 11 findings in the audit, only six of the findings were in the finance department. Four of those have already been corrected. One of the remaining two was corrected this month, while the last will be corrected before the next audit. Watson said her department has already begun the process of preparing for the closeout of the accounts for the end of fiscal year, which will be June 30. She said there is one problem that could still impact all the early preparations. “The county works on a very tight budget,” Watson said. The county has traditionally stopped most purchases at least a month before the end of the fiscal year to ensure that there are no deficits in any of the funds. Because of the tight budget, emergencies could still cause a fund to go into a deficit.
One point Watson, Woodby and Johnson all emphasized was that despite the unprecedented millions of federal dollars that have flowed into the county in the past few years through grants and COVID relief, the auditor reported that no material weakness was identified in the county’s handling of those extremely restrictive federal funds and there were no significant deficiencies identified.
Watson also said that in the faults found by the auditors, there was no money reported missing.