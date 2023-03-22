Carter County
By JOHN THOMPSON

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County government received bad news this week when the Office of the Tennessee Comptroller released the annual audit for the county, which reported there were 11 findings. The report also said two investigations began on the county landfill and the school system’s transportation department.

Mayor Patty Woodby and Finance Director Carolyn Watson discussed the audit with the Johnson City Press on Wednesday morning and described the corrective action that has been taken. They also highlighted the positive aspects of the audit.

