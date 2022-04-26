ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission’s Budget Committee met again on Tuesday night to hear the budget requests for the next fiscal year from the department heads of several offices that are a part of the county’s general fund.
The County Commission will face an increase that occurs once every four years following the election of new commissioners. This requires an increase in the travel budget for the commission so that members can take the training in Nashville. That requires funds to pay for hotels, meals and mileage for the commissioners who take the training. The commission’s budget reflects the increase in travel from the $3,000 this year to $27,066 next fiscal year.
The property assessor’s office is projected to take a small decrease of $1,203.87. The total budget for the assessor’s office is $408,929.02 this year is expected to fall to a projected $407,241.64 next year. The Board of Equalization will be paying its members an additional $1,300 after an increase in meeting fees was approved. The total budget for the board was $6,202.80 this year and is projected to be $7,602.80 next year.
The Carter County Election Commission always has large increases in expenditures, followed the next year by large decreases. That is a result of the normal schedule of elections, where one election will be held, followed by two elections the next fiscal year, then back to one election. This year, there is only the upcoming Republican primary, which will occur next week. The Election Commission’s budget for this year is $254,341.56. Next fiscal year, which begins July 1, there will be the county general election in August and the state and federal elections in November. Those two elections will bring the Election Commission’s projected budget to $344,834.
The Carter County trustee’s office budget for this fiscal year is expected to be $375,461.16. The proposed budget for next year is $394,676.01, an increase of $22,106.10. Most of that is in employee raises and merit increases.
Carter County General Sessions Court’s projected budget is $257,415.66 this fiscal year. Next year the total is projected at $275,762.77, for an increase of $18,925.36. Most of that is in employee salaries and benefits.
The Carter County clerk’s office has a budget of $507,743.64 this year. That is projected to be $527,059.24 next year, an increase of $23,945.60, with most of the increase in employee salary and benefits.
Carter County Chancery Court has a total budget of $372,496.36 this year. The proposed budget for next year is $390,077.40, an increase of $23,356.32. Most of the increase is in employee salary and benefits.
The Carter County Veterans Service Office budget for this year is $47,661.91. Next year, the requested budget is $48,022.35, an increase of $360.44