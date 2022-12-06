ELIZABETHTON — The Building and Grounds Committee of the Carter County Commission unanimously approved a motion Tuesday night to move ahead on a $1 million project to replace the heating and air conditioning system in the Carter County Detention Center.
The motion sends the project to the Budget Committee next Monday night for funding approval.
Sheriff Mike Fraley said that the four heating and cooling units currently in the jail are not keeping the facility cool. “The temperatures in there were 85 in September,” Fraley told the committee. “It is tough on the inmates and the guards.”
Fraley said parts of the jail are currently unoccupied because the contract to house federal prisoners has been terminated. That has resulted in less space being occupied, but when a new federal contract is approved, the jail will once again be near capacity and the new system will be needed.
The cost of the system is estimated to be $988,038. That includes the removal of four large units currently on the roof. A new chiller is not included in the cost.
Fraley said about a third of the cost could be financed through a federal COVID-19 mitigation grant. That would contribute $271,197 to the county, leaving $726,841 left for the county to pay or borrow. The project would require an additional $50,000 to establish bidding specs.
Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby said the COVID-19 grant requires the placement of COVID-19 mitigation equipment, such as filters. That need was starkly demonstrated during the pandemic, when 62 prisoners tested positive for COVID-19. The jail staff was also hard hit, with 49.5% of the staff infected. At one point, the equivalent of two full jail staffs out of four were out due to COVID-19 infection.
In other matters, the committee discussed the need for a permanent location for the county’s historical archives. Committee Chairman Daniel McIn-turff said state law requires the county to keep many of these records forever. The records are currently stored at the Workforce Development Complex, which will soon be taken by the state to build an education hub for the region. The state will eventually require the county to remove the records. The question for the committee is where to move them. The long-term plan was to move the records to the old Carter County Jail, but the cost of renovating the facility may be too high.
The committee had several possible alternative solutions. Committee member Angie Odom said she heard from Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter on Monday night, telling the Education Committee of the Carter County Commission that some schools may be closed in the near future. She said it might be possible to acquire one of the closed schools from the Carter County School Board and convert it into the county archive center. Committee member Nick Holder suggested erecting a building on the land the school board is buying in Hampton for its Kubota career technical education partnership project.
Woodby also told the committee that the State Line Drive-in may soon be closing and the 4-acre tract could be sold to the county. She said the location is very desirable, next to a 4-lane highway. She said it was appraised five years ago at a value of $640,000.