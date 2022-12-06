Carter County Commission

Carter County Sheriff Mike Fraley discussing heating and air conditioning project for jail during Tuesday’s meeting of the Building and Grounds Committee of the Carter County Commission.

 By JOHN THOMPSON/Johnson City Press

ELIZABETHTON — The Building and Grounds Committee of the Carter County Commission unanimously approved a motion Tuesday night to move ahead on a $1 million project to replace the heating and air conditioning system in the Carter County Detention Center.

The motion sends the project to the Budget Committee next Monday night for funding approval.

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

