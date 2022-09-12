ELIZABETHTON — After several years of planning, discussion and debate in Carter County, a countywide emergency communications network is becoming a reality.
That was made apparent on Sept. 7 with the purchase order totaling $4,510,136 for the new system. The funds will be taken from the county’s portion of the federal American Rescue Plan. Motorola Solutions Inc. is the vendor for the project. A separate purchase order for $48,000 will provide for the purchase of compatible pagers for volunteer firefighters. The money will be spent in five stages as the project develops.
The communications network will include many county and state organizations. These include the Carter County Sheriff’s Department, the seven volunteer fire departments within the county, the Carter County Emergency Management Agency, the Carter County Highway Department, the Carter County School System, the county’s constables, and the Carter County Landfill. On a state level the new network is planned to have antennas that will provide better reception for Roan Mountain, allowing the rangers at Roan Mountain State Park to be able to use the network. The Tennessee Department of Transportation also will be on the network.
Mark Ridings, Elizabethton/Carter County Emergency Management Agency communications officer, said the system will be a part of the Tennessee Advanced Communications Network. “That means our radios will be able to communicate all the way to Memphis.” Ridings said the county emergency personnel will be able to talk with the Tennessee Highway Patrol the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency and TDOT, as well as other counties that have agreements with TACN. Ridings said it will improve communication between Carter County and Sullivan and Washington counties.
The improvements will also improve communications within the county. Ridings said the new network should allow mobile radios to be able to work in 95% of the county. That is because the project includes the installation of three new antennas at strategic locations. These will work with the two antennas the county uses on Holston Mountain and Buffalo Mountain.
The first new antenna will be a 200-foot simulcast tower placed on White Rocks Mountain where the old fire tower once stood. The second tower will be located in the Falls Creek section of Avery County, and the third will be on Stone Mountain in Johnson County.
There are two areas that Ridings said are not included at this time. Those are the Elizabethton Police and Fire departments. He said there will have to be a patch installed to bring those departments into the system and enable the county and city responders to talk with each other. While the patch will enable communications within the county, it will not allow the Elizabethton radios to operate on the Tennessee Advanced Communications Network.
“Its not really a countywide system if you leave out the county seat,” Elizabethton Chief of Police Jason Shaw said. The two Elizabethton departments are not a part of new system because the city recently purchased a communications system that is a digital mobile radio standard. The county’s system is a P25 system and not compatible.
Shaw said the city saw a need about eight years ago to replace its communications system. At the time city officials were researching the various communications systems, the county was beginning its research on a countywide system. At that time, Shaw said it appeared that the county would also be going to a DMR standard. There were a couple of big reasons why DMR appeared to be the best choice, Shaw said.
One was the ability to communicate within buildings. “We have to go inside buildings a lot,” Shaw said of the typical calls answered by the Elizabethton departments. He said the county also had a concern with getting the signals inside the Carter County Detention Center.
Shaw said the other major factor was cost. At the time the city was considering the purchase and whether to become part of the state’s TACN network, there was a big fee for users.
“There was a fee of $200 per radio, which was charged each year,” Shaw said. “We have 43 officers and every officer has a radio and every officer has a car with a radio. With backups and other requirements, that is about 100 radios. That meant we would be paying $20,000 per year.”
For those reasons, Shaw said the city and county both appeared to be headed toward the purchase of DMR systems.
Shaw said that after the city had purchased its new radio system, there was a major change in the calculations. That was a decision by the state that eliminated the fees to use the TACN network.
When it came time for Ridings to make a recommendation to the Carter County Commission on which system to purchase, the economic argument had clearly changed. He said he recommended the Motorola System because he thought it was more secure and more robust.
Ridings said the project will probably take 20 months to complete.