ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby said a regional center for treatment of drug addiction is one step closer to opening its doors after she signed the lease for the property this week.

Woodby, who serves as chairwoman of the board overseeing the planning and operation of the treatment center in Roan Mountain, signed the lease agreement between the board and the state of Tennessee on Tuesday. Under the agreement, the former prison work camp operated by the Northeast Correctional Complex of the Tennessee Department of Correction will be converted into a treatment center, which will work with the drug recovery courts currently active in the region to identify patients for treatment in the facility. After the lease was signed on Tuesday, it was returned to Gov. Bill Lee for final approval.

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

