ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby said a regional center for treatment of drug addiction is one step closer to opening its doors after she signed the lease for the property this week.
Woodby, who serves as chairwoman of the board overseeing the planning and operation of the treatment center in Roan Mountain, signed the lease agreement between the board and the state of Tennessee on Tuesday. Under the agreement, the former prison work camp operated by the Northeast Correctional Complex of the Tennessee Department of Correction will be converted into a treatment center, which will work with the drug recovery courts currently active in the region to identify patients for treatment in the facility. After the lease was signed on Tuesday, it was returned to Gov. Bill Lee for final approval.
“The hope is that instead of incarceration, we can focus on rehabilitation for our residents,” Woodby said. “We want to help the families in our community who have been ravaged by drug addiction. It is something that seems to be tearing families apart in our rural communities. Through recovery, these individuals can return to the community, lead productive lives with their families and become contributing members of our community,” Woodby said.
The facility was closed as a prison work camp in 2021 as part of cost saving measures for the Tennessee Department of Corrections. After the closure of the complex, local officials and judges of the regional judicial districts began working together to find a way to use the property to benefit the region, and the idea of a regional addiction treatment center was born.
The facility in Roan Mountain, which is now vacant, contains 180 beds which would be largely beneficial to many recovering addicts by not only serving as a rehabilitation center, but also a place where they can work on their education and learn trades and skills to turn their lives around. Plans are to use a new educational hub at Carter County’s former Workforce Development Complex to provide educational support to the drug rehabilitation center.
Woodby said that following Tuesday’s lease signing, the board hopes to open the rehabilitation center early next year. “Our hope is to open the facility in March with 45 patients to start out,” Woodby said.
While the rehabilitation center will be in Carter County, Woodby said it would serve the region. “This is a regional approach that allows nine counties an opportunity to have a facility where we can help rehabilitate individual with a long-term treatment program lasting from 12 to 18 months,” Woodby said.
The effort has been spearheaded by Woodby, other city and county mayors of the region, and judges within the judicial system. The leadership group visited cities and counties in the region to propose the treatment center and ask for local governments to commit to funding to help get it off the ground.
Carter County was the first to sign on to the project, when the Carter County Commission allocated the county’s entire $1.8 million of the settlement in the Baby Doe lawsuit to help start the ball rolling. Other local governments joined the effort to provide the startup funding. The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse has awarded a recurring grant of $1.3 million. This grant will be received each year for operational costs.
“I want to thank Governor Lee, members of his administration, and our legislators for their support for the regional treatment facility,” Woodby said.