ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby has assumed the role of interim chair of the Board of Directors of the First Tennessee Development District. Woodby has served as mayor of Carter County since August 2020, when she succeeded Mayor Rusty Barnett, who died in office. Woodby has served on the FTDD Board of Directors since 2020, and previously served as vice-chair.
Woodby follows former Mayor Mahlon Luttrell of Bristol, who was elected board chair in the fall of 2022. On assuming the role of chair, Mayor Woodby's first words were praise for Mahlon Luttrell, saying “I want to thank Mayor Luttrell for his leadership through the district. The people of Bristol were certainly in great hands during his tenure as mayor. That was also the case with the FTDD, while he served as board chair.” Woodby said “I look forward to working with my fellow mayors to continue the great work going on through the development district, strengthening our region and capitalizing on opportunities together.”
Mike Harrison, executive director of the First Tennessee Development District echoed Mayor Woodby's praise of Luttrell, saying, "Mahlon is an exemplary public servant, and I appreciate his dedication, hard work, and the leadership I’ve seen displayed through the district".
In her new role, Woodby will chair the upcoming Executive Committee meeting on Jan. 25th and assumes the duties of executive supervision of the business of the district.