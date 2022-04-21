ELIZABETHTON — A man who was arrested by the Carter County Sheriff’s Office last week on multiple theft charges has been served with additional charges this week on several additional property crimes.
Deputies of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office had been investigating a series of auto thefts and auto burglaries in the Hunter, Keenburg and Milligan communities. On Thursday, April 14, investigators identified a suspect and subsequently issued warrants for Rodney Keith Kelly III. Kelly was located and apprehended the following day.
In total, Kelly is charged with two counts of auto theft, nine counts of auto burglary, nine counts of theft of property, two counts of attempted auto burglary, one count of possession of stolen property and one count of criminal trespassing and littering.
Investigators also found Kelly in possession of evidence allegedly linking him to numerous other auto burglaries and thefts that were committed in at least five other jurisdictions where charges are pending.
Kelly is currently being held in the Carter County Detention Center on a $12,000 bond.
His next scheduled court appearance in April 29.